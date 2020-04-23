Petaluma poet Terry Ehret on creativity and survival

Terry Ehret of Petaluma is an award-winning poet and former Sonoma County Poet Laureate (from 2004 to 2006) who admits that, at the moment, she hasn’t found the urge to write much original poetry, and that she is not alone. “I have found, from my conversations with other poets, that some are very energized to write every day, and some are simply not writing at all,” she says. Even so, Ehret — the founder of Sixteen Rivers Press, and the recipient of the California Commonwealth Club Book Award, the Nimrod/Hardman Pablo Neruda Poetry Prize, and four Pushcart Prize nominations — has found that poetry continues to be a significant part of how she gets through these long weeks of sheltering at home. With April designated as National Poetry Month, we spoke with Ehret on a recent sunny morning, discussing a range of topics from what she’s working on these days, to the power of poetry in times of personal and national crisis.

The conversation began with Ehret’s description of how she is doing under the state imposed lockdowns.

EHRET: Oh, some days I get a little anxious, with all the uncertainties and all the unknowns. And some days I’m okay with that uncertainty. It’s a little bit freeing in some ways. It comes and goes.

ARGUS-COURIER: Has working on projects been helpful during this time of staying at home?

EHRET: Yes, actually, but not in the way some people might expect. I’m working on a long term project, a translation project, that is very labor intensive and time intensive. What I have found is that I suddenly have much more time to work on that project. Rather than meeting with my translation partners twice a month or so, we meet twice a week now, on Zoom, and we do our work together. It’s work that drops me into a very different place in my writing, because I’m entering someone else’s work, someone else’s culture and language and intimacy, instead of mine. Reading somebody else’s poem takes you into a very intimate place. It’s like inviting someone else into my life. I suppose that many people who are drawn to a particular writer may find themselves going back deeply and intimately into that writer’s work. That’s been something of a gift to me.

AC: But, at the moment, you aren’t writing about the current situation yourself in any of your own poems?

EHRET: I’m not feeling particularly ready to write about this experience. I teach creative writing class at the junior college, and that’s moved into a kind of online instruction, and I always do the writing exercises with my students, and that continues to generate some new material for me. I also have a writing group I meet with regularly, now in a Zoom format, and we do some impromptu writing together. I did give myself a personal project.

I realized I wasn’t turning to my journal in the same way that I usually do, so I gave myself a homework assignment. I decided to use Wallace Stevens’ poem, “Thirteen Ways of looking at a Blackbird,” as a prompt for a poem that would respond to different aspects of this COVID-29 crisis we are in. So I’m calling it, “19 Ways of Looking at a Corvid,” though blackbirds are not corvids, and nor is a corvid a virus.