Helping Out: Local benefits for Elks, PPSC and Global Healing

PURPLE PIG FUNDRAISER – A benefit for the Elks Lodge 901

Saturday, Nov. 10, 6-9 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Along with oodles of food (including pig-on-a-spit, of course!), live music, and gift basket auction games, the Purple Pig fundraiser will include a series of piggy bank competitions – heaviest (judged by weight), most valuable (judged by value of coins), most beautiful (ever put lipstick on a pig?), and more. Attendees are invited to wear purple.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Purple Pig Fundraiser is a benefit for the California-Hawaii Elks Major Project, Inc., a committee of the California-Hawaii Elks Association, committed to helping kids with disabilities in California and Hawaii, through the development of services to aid children at no cost. The Purple Pig is the fundraising mascot for Major Project, Inc. Through programs such as this one, and through the raising of money for scholarships and grants, the Elks Lodge 901 has been providing opportunities for members of the Petaluma community to serve others since 1904. For more information, visit Elks901.org

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Cost is $15, kids 10 and under $7.50. The event will take place at The Elks Lodge, 2015 S. McDowell Blvd.

SETH WALKER BLUES CONCERT AND CAJUN DINNER – A benefit for Global Healing for Roatan

Sunday, Nov. 18, 7 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? A Cajun meal served up by Petaluma’s Glenn “Gator” Thompson, of Gator’s Rustic Burger, will be accompanied by the music of acclaimed New Orleans blues singer and guitarist Seth Walker. The fun, casual event will take place at The Find Gallery and Antique Store, 322 Western Ave. Doors open at 7 p.m., with dinner served at 7:45 p.m., and the concert set to begin at 8:15 p.m.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Global Healing for Roatan seeks to create a world in which all children and mothers with life-threatening illnesses can find adequate and humane care through access to skilled healthcare professionals. GlobalHealing.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Cost for the dinner and concert is $88. Tickets are available at Benefitconcert4roatan.eventbrite.com.

1,000 PETALUMA BOWLS – A benefit for Petaluma People Services Center

Friday, Nov. 23, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? For months, local groups and individuals have been hosting “bowl painting parties,’ creating all manner of beautiful bowls, transforming the plain, white ceramic serving containers into one-of-a-kind pieces of art. They will now be put out for sale and auction during this annual fundraiser for Petaluma People Services Center. A ticket to the event includes soup and a beverage, a chance to view the hundreds and hundreds of locally made bowls, and the opportunity to purchase and take home the bowls that best catch your fancy.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Petaluma People Services Center assists people all through Petaluma and beyond. Overseeing 53 different human service programs (counseling and job placement, daily hot meal deliveries and transportation, gang prevention, financial assistance and homeless prevention, and much more), serving more than 10,000 individuals per year, PPSC essentially works to improve people’s lives. PPSC operates the local Meals-on-Wheels program and other senior services, conducts employment training for adults and youth, offers drug and alcohol counseling, and runs Petaluma Bounty, a healthy food program with its own garden in Petaluma. PetalumaPeople.org.