Holiday Roundup: Turkeys, boats, trees and other stuff to see and do

As you might have noticed from all the lights going up across town (including the interior of the Hotel Petaluma, which was ornately bedecked in Christmas finery as early as Election Day), it’s officially holiday season in Petaluma.

That means it’s time for craft fairs and festivals, Santa sightings, special seasonal fundraisers, concerts, shows and a whole lot more. In other words, it’s simply not possible to run out of things to do around here between now and New Year.

Here are a few upcoming holiday events to put on your calendar, just in case you need a few additional ideas.

ANNUAL PETALUMA TURKEY TROT

Thursday. Nov. 22, 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

McNear Park

The 12th annual Petaluma Turkey Trot will take place once again on Thanksgiving morning. The local downtown run begins at 8:30 a.m., sharp, and invites all runners, walkers, trotters. There’s no charge (but participants are asked to bring some canned food to support those in need), very minimal registration, and special Turkey Trot beanies for the first 300 participants to show up. It begins in the parking lot at McNear Park, corner of 11th Street and G Street.

Want to know more? Madarc.com/turkey-trot

SANTA’S ANNUAL RIVERBOAT ARRIVAL

Saturday. Nov. 24, 11:30 a.m.

River Plaza Shopping Center

It’s a beloved annual Petaluma tradition. Once again, Santa and his main squeeze (Mrs. Santa, not Rudolph) will sail into Petaluma (on a tugboat) along the Petaluma River, waving to fans before docking at the River Plaza Shopping Center.

Entertainment of a holiday nature will start at 11:30 a.m., with the Claus’s set to arrive at noon.

Want to know more? VisitPetaluma.com

FABULOUS WOMEN PRESENT THE FESTIVAL OF TREES

Friday, Dec. 30, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 1, 3-9 p.m.

Hotel Petaluma

It’s one of Petaluma’s best-loved annual traditions. The Festival of Trees, in which various local organizations, businesses, groups and families create gorgeous, whimsical, inventive and surprise-packed trees, which are then auctioned off to raise money for local charitable organizations.It’s free to come in and see the trees, and there will be live music, food and drink, and lots more. THis year’s theme: Hometown Christmas.

Want to know more? Get information at TheFabulousWomen.com

BROADWAY DOES THE HOLIDAYS

Friday, Nov. 30, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 1, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 2, 21 p.m.

Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

Transcendence Theatre, the creators of the popular Broadway Under the Stars shows, bring some Broadway mafic to the holidays with a spectacular song-and-dance concert featuring an assortment of acclaimed performers from the casts of such NY shows as “Les Miserables, “Wicked,” “Mamma Mia,” and “Hamilton.” Each performance features a different pre-show “experience,” including food trucks, and starting 90 minutes before the show. On opening night, there will be an ugly sweater contest. At the Saturday matinee, it’s the Holly Jolly Family pre-show, with family photos and special activities. That evening, there’s a giant holiday sing-along, and on Sunday afternoon, the pre-show includes more family fun, along with special family photos. $39-$89, plus VIP offers. 50 Mark West Springs Rd., Santa Rosa.

Want to know more? LutherBurbankCenter.org.

DOWNTOWN PETALUMA OPEN HOUSE

Saturday, Dec. 1,