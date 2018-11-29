THURSDAY

J.L. STILES

With a voice and style that conjures visions of the great traveling bluesmen of the ’50s — with occasional forays into offbeat philosophical pop-novelty tunes — J.L. Stiles describes himself as “a unique animal, merging two totally different fields of truth seeking — ragtime blues and higher mathematics.” As comfortable on the road as in a college classroom, Stiles has opened for such blues legends as B.B. King, Etta James and J.J. Cale. You can catch him at the Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd. 4:20 p.m. No cover. Lagnitas.com.

TIMOTHY O’NEIL DUO

The popular local twosome return to the comfy, wide-open music lounge at Rosen’s 256 North. 7:30 p.m. No cover. 256 N. Petaluma Blvd. 256North.com.

FRIDAY

JAMI JAMISON

Jami Jamison and her five-piece band play jazz, blues and swing with an energetic sense of fun and a fine, smooth polish that gets audiences on their feet and leaves them smiling all night long. Make sure to catch Jami at Red Brick this weekend. 7 p.m. No cover. 101 Second St. RedBrickRestaurants.com.

NOT YETIS

From Oakland come the one-of-a-kind Not Yetis, with a show the band describes as “a multi-media garage rock opera set in the Himalayas.” Employing a ’60s-style throwback sound with pop-rock hooks and great harmonies, Not Yetis will invade Petaluma’s Aqus Café with their epic tale of abominable rock and roll. 198 H St. 7 p.m. No cover. Aqus.com.

SATURDAY

CYBORG OCTOPUS

You truly have to hear Cyborg Octopus to believe them. They present as a heavy metal band — a big powerful sound with raging vocals — but can’t seem to get through a song without introducing musical styles not usually associated with metal music — saxophone jazz, Latin riffs, ELO-style progressive rock, huge hunks of ’70s funk, splashes of electronic dubstep. See for yourself at the Phoenix Theater, where Cyborg Octopus will share the stage with Sepulchre, Wroht, Scythe and Mournful Cries. 8 p.m. show (doors open at 7:30 p.m.). $10-$12. 21 E. Washington St. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

POKEMON: THE MOVIE — THE POWER OF US

Yep, a new animated “Pokemon” movie, screened for all of those who still dream of being the very best, like no one ever was. Catch ’em all at 12:55 p.m at Boulevard Cinemas, 200 C St. CinemaWest.com.

SUNDAY

WILLY WONKA PUNK ROCK

Music to Your Ears, Cotati’s celebrated school for budding singers and stage performers, presents this colorful punk-rock reinterpretation of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, with an adult cast playing Charlie, Veruca, Augustus, Mike and Violet — and of course, Will Wonka. Liberty School, 170 Liberty Road. 2 p.m. $10-$12. Get tickets at Funmusiclessons.com/musical-theater.

WHITEY MORGAN

Country music songs are full of characters: down-on-their-luck drifters, saintly drunks, losers who try to do right but keep doing wrong. Whitey Morgan, coming to the Mystic this weekend, admits he is all of those people rolled into one. He’s just put all of that into a band new album, “Sonic Ranch, which Morgan describes as “a big, nasty, whiskey-slugging, bare-knuckle bruiser of a country record.” He’ll be joined by country singer-songwriter Alex Wilson. 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8 p.m. (Doors open at 7 p.m.). $25. MysticTheatre.com.