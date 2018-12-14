Petaluma’s Past: past picketing proved problematic

In May of 1947, the important Taft-Hartley Labor Law — limiting the power of labor unions — was passed by the U.S. Congress. No one would have guessed that small-town Petaluma would become its first test case. The Great Depression, plus the post-war price controls of the Truman administration and the gaining power of labor unions, had already begun the end of the poultry business here. Ironically, Petaluma would cease being the “Egg Basket of the World” and become a National Taft-Hartley byline at about the same time.

Sunset Line and Twine Co. had purchased the magnificent Carlson-Currier Silk Mill building (now a Hampton Inn) in 1941, after FDR halted the importation of silk from the “Orient,” and our silk mill had gone out of business. Sunset was, by most accounts, a decent place to work with wages equal to other like mills in the East.

But 1947 was a year rocked by labor unrest and labor leaders were urging US workers into massive strikes against mediocre wages and bad conditions.

It was a firestorm awaiting a match, as the AF of L and the CIO became everyday names. However, many were skeptical of this labor movement as, along with the strikes, there were accusations of Communist infiltration into unions and the HousesCommittee on Un-American Activities had commenced a witch hunt.

Ninety-five percent of Sunset employees were female and a hundred of them voted to strike in August of 1947. The workers had been represented by the ILWU for seven years, as that union had previously organized the feed and milling warehouses here. Sunset’s argument against this, was that their company was a different breed from feed mills and they could not be lumped together. Sunset protested that they must compete wage-wise with textile mills on the East Coast, and that their wages were already comparable. It was the beginning of a bitter battle, which evolved into violence in our community.

It became Ira Vail, the union representative, versus mill manager Jasper Woodson.

The two men were total opposites. Vail had no compunctions about using force to get his way. Woodson (in his other job) was the quiet spoken Mayor of Petaluma. The Taft- Hartley law dictated the game rules. The union was demanding a $1-per-day cost-of-living hike. Sunset said “no,” because that was not consistent with their industry, and they countered with a 10-cent per hour raise, plus three additional paid holidays a year.

The union said “no’ to that, and the struggle was afoot.

Now, get this.

The union then countered Sunset with an hourly wage proposal for women of $1.05 and, for men, $1.27 (I’m guessing, that wouldn’t fly today?)

Taft-Hartley was a brand new law and “Labor” had decided to test it, right here in Petaluma.

A picket line was established around the Sunset building, with 300 pickets from all over Northern California. Work was halted at Sunset, and manager Woodson slyly decided it was a good time to take his annual two-week vacation.

On Sept. 10, Sunset reopened, stating that 30 of their loyal workers wished to return to their jobs. Upon leaving work that day, those workers were taunted and harassed by picketers, the union damning them as “scabs.”

By then, the strike had been labeled nationally as “The Taft-Hartley Test Tube,” and it polarized our community. Argus-Courier editor John Olmsted called the strike, “An interference with the rights of the individual citizen, under the laws of our land.”