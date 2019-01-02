The top-selling titles at Petaluma’s Copperfield’s Book Store, for the week of Dec. 24-30, 2018
For the sixth consecutive week, Petaluma book buyers snapped up copies of Michele Obama’s “Becoming” and Scott Hess and John Sheehy’s “On a Rive Winding Home,” claiming the No. 1 and No. 2 spots, respectively. “River,” which has proven to be a huge hit for Hess and Sheehy, is one of the big surprises of the season, selling so many copies that the locally-based team are reportedly close to running out of their initial first-run.
Elsewhere on the Fiction and Nonfiction list, Yotam Ottolenghi’s new cookbook “Ottolenghi Simple” (No. 4) keeps the heat turned up to high, while former White House photojournalist Pete Souza hits the list for the first time with his own hot new book “Shade: A Tale of Two Presidents” (No. 9), an adaptation of his controversial (but fascinating) Instagram posts comparing our current president to his predecessor.
On the Kids and Young Adults list, the big news is Mac Barnett, who’s got the No. 3, No. 7 and No. 10 spots with “Mac B., Kid Spy: Mac Undercover,” “The Terrible Two’s Last Laugh,” and the brand new “Mac B., Kid Spy: Impossible Crime.”
Meanwhile, repeating last week’s standing at No. 1 is “Dav Pilkey’s “Dog Man: Brawl of the Wild,’ by Dav Pilkey, author of “Captain Underpants.”
FICTION & NON-FICTION
1. ‘Becoming,’ by Michelle Obama
2. ‘On a River Winding Home,’ by Scott Hess & John Sheehy
3. ‘How to Change Your Mind,’ by Michael Pollan
4. ‘Ottolenghi Simple,’ by Yotam Ottolenghi
5. ‘There There,’ by Tommy Orange
6. ‘Educated,’ by Tara Westover
7. ‘Fire & Blood,’ by George R.R. Martin
8. ‘Pachinko,’ by Min Jin Lee
9. ‘Shade,’ by Pete Souza
10. ‘Library Book,’ by Susan Orlean
KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS
1. ‘Dog Man: Brawl of the Wild,’ by Dav Pilkey
2. ‘Wings of Fire: The Hive Queen,’ by Tui Sutherland
3. ‘Mac B., Kid Spy: Mac Undercover,’ by Mac Barnett
4. ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Meltdown,’ by Jeff Kinney
5. ‘How to Be a Lion,’ by Ed Vere
6. ‘Let’s Find Momo!’ by Andrew Knapp
7. ‘The Terrible Two’s Last Laugh,’ by Mac Barnett
8. ‘Dear Evan Hansen,’ by Val Emmich
9. ‘Snowy Nap,’ by Jan Brett
10. ‘Mac B., Kid Spy: Impossible Crime,’ by Mac Barnett
(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Assistant Manager of Copperfield’s Books)