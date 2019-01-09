This is the Argus-Courier’s bi-weekly calendar of events that assist Petalumans in need, and locally-based non-profits. Are you planning a fundraiser, benefit, volunteer events, or crowdfunding campaign for a good cause or charity? For consideration in Helping Out, send the details to David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)

CABARET NIGHT WITH GILDA SOLVE – Elks Major Project

Friday, Jan. 11, 7 p.m.

Elks Lodge 901

WHAT’S HAPPENING? For one night only, the Petaluma Elks Lodge presents a cabaret-style concert featuring San Francisco-born jazz vocalist Gilda Solve. After several years living and singing in France, Solve is bringing her acclaimed cabaret act to Petaluma for a fundraiser event that includes dinner (7 p.m.) and the show (8 p.m.). Solve’s favorite tunes include jazz standards from America and Europe, including a range of style from swing to jazz to ballads. $45 per person.

WHO DOES IT HELP? All proceeds go toward the Elks “Major Project” program, assisting the needs of children with disabilities. Elks901.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To reserve a place visit Elks.org or purchase a ticket at EventBrite (search Elks Petaluma Cabaret). 2105 S. McDowell Blvd.

SENHOR SANTA CRISTO SOCIETY’S PORTUGESE CRAB FEED

Saturday, Jan. 12, 6 p.m.

Petaluma Holy Ghost/Portuguese Hall

WHAT’S HAPPENING? This festive annual event ends with a night of dancing (8 p.m. to midnight), but begins with hot and cold crab, garlic bread, salad and pasta, and wine on the table. 4649 Bodega Ave. $50 general, $25 for kids ages 6-12.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Senhor Santa Cristo Society is one of Petaluma’s oldest religious organizations.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To reserve a seat call Cindy Machado at 762-8521.

TAPROOM FUNDRAISER - School Garden Network

Monday, Jan. 14, 5:30 p.m.

Lagunitas Brewing Company

WHAT’S HAPPENING? The Taproom at Lagunitas Brewing Company will be open, with a full selection of beers available along with food courtesy of the Jams Joy Bungalow Food Truck, and live music by the rock-world music band Djiin. All proceeds from beer and wine sales will be donated to the School Garden Network. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door.

WHO DOES IT HELP? As a way to empower local youth to embrace healthier lifestyles and eating practices, the School Garden Network encourages school garden programs throughout Sonoma County.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Tickets are available at EventBrite.com or at the door, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd.

WATERS OF CCOTATAKI FUNDRAISER

Thursday, Jan. 17, 7 p.m.

Beverly C. Wilson Hall, Petaluma Fairgrounds

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Arkan Lushwala (and friends) from Petaluma’s Friends of Ccotataki project, will present the story of the local nonprofit’s ongoing effort to increase access to water in the ecologically threatened ancestral lands and community of Ccotataki, in Peru. The event will include a welcome reception with appetizers, and a photographic display of vivid and vibrant photos, some of which will be auctioned off.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Waters of Ccotataki is a grassroots, community-led collaboration to create permanent sources of water on Ccotataki’s land. A consistent source of water will provide a stable foundation for the community to continue living as their ancestors lived - closely connected with the land producing healthy and nourishing food. Our project also seeks to stop migration to cities by empowering the young people to support themselves and their families while working in their ancestral lands of Ccotataki. Watersofccotataki.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The event is free, with opportunities to donate and contribute during the presentation.