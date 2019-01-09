s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Benefits for Elks, school gardens

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
| January 9, 2019, 12:01PM
| Updated 2 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

ABOUT HELPING OUT

This is the Argus-Courier’s bi-weekly calendar of events that assist Petalumans in need, and locally-based non-profits. Are you planning a fundraiser, benefit, volunteer events, or crowdfunding campaign for a good cause or charity? For consideration in Helping Out, send the details to David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)

CABARET NIGHT WITH GILDA SOLVE – Elks Major Project

Friday, Jan. 11, 7 p.m.

Elks Lodge 901

WHAT’S HAPPENING? For one night only, the Petaluma Elks Lodge presents a cabaret-style concert featuring San Francisco-born jazz vocalist Gilda Solve. After several years living and singing in France, Solve is bringing her acclaimed cabaret act to Petaluma for a fundraiser event that includes dinner (7 p.m.) and the show (8 p.m.). Solve’s favorite tunes include jazz standards from America and Europe, including a range of style from swing to jazz to ballads. $45 per person.

WHO DOES IT HELP? All proceeds go toward the Elks “Major Project” program, assisting the needs of children with disabilities. Elks901.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To reserve a place visit Elks.org or purchase a ticket at EventBrite (search Elks Petaluma Cabaret). 2105 S. McDowell Blvd.

SENHOR SANTA CRISTO SOCIETY’S PORTUGESE CRAB FEED

Saturday, Jan. 12, 6 p.m.

Petaluma Holy Ghost/Portuguese Hall

WHAT’S HAPPENING? This festive annual event ends with a night of dancing (8 p.m. to midnight), but begins with hot and cold crab, garlic bread, salad and pasta, and wine on the table. 4649 Bodega Ave. $50 general, $25 for kids ages 6-12.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Senhor Santa Cristo Society is one of Petaluma’s oldest religious organizations.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To reserve a seat call Cindy Machado at 762-8521.

TAPROOM FUNDRAISER - School Garden Network

Monday, Jan. 14, 5:30 p.m.

Lagunitas Brewing Company

WHAT’S HAPPENING? The Taproom at Lagunitas Brewing Company will be open, with a full selection of beers available along with food courtesy of the Jams Joy Bungalow Food Truck, and live music by the rock-world music band Djiin. All proceeds from beer and wine sales will be donated to the School Garden Network. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door.

WHO DOES IT HELP? As a way to empower local youth to embrace healthier lifestyles and eating practices, the School Garden Network encourages school garden programs throughout Sonoma County. 

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Tickets are available at EventBrite.com or at the door, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd.

WATERS OF CCOTATAKI FUNDRAISER

Thursday, Jan. 17, 7 p.m.

Beverly C. Wilson Hall, Petaluma Fairgrounds

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Arkan Lushwala (and friends) from Petaluma’s Friends of Ccotataki project, will present the story of the local nonprofit’s ongoing effort to increase access to water in the ecologically threatened ancestral lands and community of Ccotataki, in Peru. The event will include a welcome reception with appetizers, and a photographic display of vivid and vibrant photos, some of which will be auctioned off.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Waters of Ccotataki is a grassroots, community-led collaboration to create permanent sources of water on Ccotataki’s land. A consistent source of water will provide a stable foundation for the community to continue living as their ancestors lived - closely connected with the land producing healthy and nourishing food. Our project also seeks to stop migration to cities by empowering the young people to support themselves and their families while working in their ancestral lands of Ccotataki. Watersofccotataki.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The event is free, with opportunities to donate and contribute during the presentation.

ABOUT HELPING OUT

This is the Argus-Courier’s bi-weekly calendar of events that assist Petalumans in need, and locally-based non-profits. Are you planning a fundraiser, benefit, volunteer events, or crowdfunding campaign for a good cause or charity? For consideration in Helping Out, send the details to David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)

Most Popular Stories
2018 was a great year to eat in Petaluma
Petaluma poolside paradise on the market for $760,000
Rain expected through next Thursday
Sonoma County wildlife caught on camera
Casa Grande lacrosse players Jeremy Bonner, Josh Garcia and Ian McKissick chose their schools

PETALUMA 7-11 LIONS CLUB CRABFEED

Saturday, Jan. 19, 5 p.m.

Petaluma Veterans Memorial Building

WHAT’S HAPPENING? The evening begins with cocktails (no host), then dinner at 6 p.m. Following the feast is an array of raffles, with Petaluma Pete on hand to tickle the ivories for your listening enjoyment. The Veteran’s Building is at 1094 Petaluma Blvd. S. Cost is $50 general.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Lions, an international service organization, offers financial support to many local organizations, largely focusing on helping people living with sight and hearing issues.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Tickets are available at Brownpapertickets.com or by calling Ron Hammer at 763-0564 or John Clithero at 765-1245.

TASTE OF ITALY – Penngrove Social Firemen

Saturday, Jan. 19, 6 p.m.

Penngrove Community Clubhouse

WHAT’S HAPPENING? A sumptuous Italian feast will begin with cocktails at 6 p.m., follows by a dinner of pork scaloppini, Little Hill chicken, ravioli, salad and bread, and more, with live accordion music. Tickets are $25, and can be purchased at JavAmore Café (10101 Main St. in Penngrove) or by calling Kim Hanson at 794-1516.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Proceeds from the event will support improvements to Penngrove Park and Clubhouse.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The event will take place at the Penngrove Community Clubhouse, 385 Woodward St. in Penngrove.

Most Popular Stories
2018 was a great year to eat in Petaluma
Rain expected through next Thursday
Casa Grande lacrosse players Jeremy Bonner, Josh Garcia and Ian McKissick chose their schools
Petaluma poolside paradise on the market for $760,000
Frenzied defense, Reese’s hot hand give Gaucho girls impressive win
Catholic Church’s Santa Rosa Diocese to name priests accused of sex abuse
St. Vincent too tall, too fast for Calistoga
Petaluma’s Nick Siembieda nominated to four service academies