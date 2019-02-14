Film Reviews: Bloody ‘Buzzsaw,’ so-so ‘Prodigy,’ charming ‘Lego Movie’

A pair of jolt-filled horror films (one low-budget and released theatrically, the other star-studded and released on Netflix) are joined this week by a sweet animated sequel aimed at families struggling with sibling rivalries and equitable distribution of toys.

The Netflix offering, “Velvet Buzzsaw,” by writer-director Dan Gilroy (“Nightcrawler”), features performances by Jake Gyllenhaal, Toni Collette, Rene Russo and John Malkovich. Set in the world of art collectors and gallery owners, it revolves around a series of paintings discovered after the death of a strange recluse, initially recognized as an unknown genius, but who turns out to have been an infamous serial murder. The paintings, as many hapless and shallow artsy types soon discover, carry a lethal curse, affecting any and all who would attempt to profit from their undeniably dark appeal.

‘VELVET BUZZSAW’

Katie Wigglesworth

Part satire, part 90s horror, and sprinkled with moments of dark comedy, “Velvet Buzzsaw” is a clear indictment of the art world and it’s penchant for pretense. A host of well-acted art-house caricatures - with performances by Toni Collette, Jake Gyllenhaal and Daveed Diggs, to name a few - never say what they mean, opting for hollow niceties and acrylic euphemisms to flatter or decimate accordingly. “Buzzsaw” makes it abundantly clear what it thinks of people who profit from artists. They are shallow despots who either don’t care about art beyond its monetization or who’ve B.S.ed so much they can’t tell art from random trash on a studio floor (an actual scene from the movie).

Oh, and paintings come to life and kill people.

There are some definite missteps when it comes to “Buzzsaw’s” blending of styles and tones. But when it gets things right, it’s weirdly good. There are a few moments of spot-on satire and dark comedy that lead to some effectively placed jabs, while the tense “who’s gonna get it next?” horror movie comeuppance of the art snobs tends to stray too far into tired tropes for me. Dan Gilroy’s themes in his writing are delightfully layered and sometimes delivered with incredible subtlety, in what is absolutely not a subtle film.

Ultimately, “Velvet Buzzsaw” is strangely entertaining despite being a mixed bag of moments that occasionally feel as shallow as the world they are satirizing. My difficulty in writing this review doesn’t come from not liking the movie, but knowing that it definitely isn’t as good as it (or I) hoped it would be. As Zawe Ashton’s character proclaims, “I was never particularly obsessed,” but I’m not sorry I watched it.

If you’ve got a hankering for a sometimes spooky pop-art satire, “Velvet Busszaw” is worth a watch.

‘THE PRODIGY’

Amber-Rose Reed

There is nothing quite like seeing a horror movie with a theatre full of people.

The collective gasp at the scares, almost inevitably followed by tension-breaking, semi-desperate laughter, is one of my favorite things about movie-going.

There is a lot of tension in “The Prodigy” and it’s very, very dark at times. The plot never quite surprised me, but it was definitely willing to go farther than I expected. The mood the movie sets is good and it’s well-paced, and engaging to watch even when the script falls short.