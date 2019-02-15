Helping Out: Benefits for mandolinist Radim Zenkl and others

This is the Argus-Courier’s calendar of events that assist Petalumans in need, and locally-based nonprofits. Are you planning a fundraiser, benefit, volunteer events or crowdfunding campaign for a good cause or charity? For consideration in Helping Out, send the details to David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com

RADIM ZENKL BENEFIT CONCERT

Thursday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m.

Petaluma Community Center

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Mandolinist Radim Zenkl, of Czechoslovakia, comes to Petaluma for an evening of original and traditional eastern European music. An acclaimed musician with international renown, he’s performed with Jerry Garcia, David Grisman, Bela Fleck and others. This marks his first-ever performance in Sonoma County.

WHO DOES IT HELP? This concert is a fundraiser for Zenkl himself, who lost his home and his lifetime collection of instruments in the Paradise fires. Ironically, just months before he lost his house, Zenkl performed a benefit in Paradise, to help out that town’s homeless population.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The community center, at Lucchesi Park, is at 320 N. McDowell Blvd. Tickets are $20, at the door. Additional contributions can be made at GoFundMe.com/y8v5qt-radim-zenkl.

ROTARY CLUB CRABFEED

Friday, Feb. 22, 6 p.m.

Petaluma Veterans Memorial Building

WHAT’S HAPPENING? This one is believed to be the oldest, longest-running annual crab feed in Petaluma. Following a “cocktail hour” with a no-host bar at 6 p.m., the Rotary’s annual crab dinner commences at 7 p.m., with hot crab, salad and pasta, rolls and ice cream for dessert. A “super raffle” will offer a chance to win $8,000.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Money raised during this events goes toward a number of Rotary programs, including providing holiday gifts to children in poverty, purchasing and distributing dictionaries to 3rd grade classrooms, the Miracle League, restoration of parks and more.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD BE KNOW? Tickets are $65 dollars. Tickets available at petalumarotary.org, and at the door, while seats remain. 1094 Petaluma Blvd.

PHOENIX THEATER SPRINKLER/ROOF REPAIR

Crowdfunding campaign

WHAT’S HAPPENING? The Phoenix Theater needs an up-to-date sprinkler system and a brand new roof. Repairs are estimated to cost upwards of $200,000, and are required to keep the beloved local institution open. So far, about $35,000 has been raised through the nonprofit’s GoFundMe campaign.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Petaluma Phoenix Center, a 501C3 organization, supports local youth through concerts, recreation space, a teen health clinic and numerous art and music programs.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To make a donation, go to GoFundMe.com, and search “Save the Phoenix.” A donation in any amount is appreciated, and every little bit helps.

RUBY AZEVEDO CANCER TREATMENT

Crowdfunding campaign

WHAT’S HAPPENING? On Jan. 2 of this year, Petaluma’s Ruby Rose Azevedo was diagnosed with Leukemia. She started treatment immediately, and it is expected to continue for two years. Ruby’s parents, Todd and Vanessa, have asked for their community’s help in absorbing the fast-climbing medical expenses, hoping for a minimum of $30,000, though they will need much more. As of this week, the campaign has raised almost $35,000.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Ruby Rose Azevedo lives in Petaluma with her family. She’s known for her bright smile and happy attitude.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To make a donation, go to GoFundMe.com, and search “Ruby Azevedo.” A donation in any amount is appreciated, and every little bit helps.