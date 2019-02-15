s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Helping Out: Benefits for mandolinist Radim Zenkl and others

| February 15, 2019, 12:01PM
| Updated 43 minutes ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

ABOUT HELPING OUT

This is the Argus-Courier’s calendar of events that assist Petalumans in need, and locally-based nonprofits. Are you planning a fundraiser, benefit, volunteer events or crowdfunding campaign for a good cause or charity? For consideration in Helping Out, send the details to David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com

RADIM ZENKL BENEFIT CONCERT

Thursday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m.

Petaluma Community Center

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Mandolinist Radim Zenkl, of Czechoslovakia, comes to Petaluma for an evening of original and traditional eastern European music. An acclaimed musician with international renown, he’s performed with Jerry Garcia, David Grisman, Bela Fleck and others. This marks his first-ever performance in Sonoma County.

WHO DOES IT HELP? This concert is a fundraiser for Zenkl himself, who lost his home and his lifetime collection of instruments in the Paradise fires. Ironically, just months before he lost his house, Zenkl performed a benefit in Paradise, to help out that town’s homeless population.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The community center, at Lucchesi Park, is at 320 N. McDowell Blvd. Tickets are $20, at the door. Additional contributions can be made at GoFundMe.com/y8v5qt-radim-zenkl.

ROTARY CLUB CRABFEED

Friday, Feb. 22, 6 p.m.

Petaluma Veterans Memorial Building

WHAT’S HAPPENING? This one is believed to be the oldest, longest-running annual crab feed in Petaluma. Following a “cocktail hour” with a no-host bar at 6 p.m., the Rotary’s annual crab dinner commences at 7 p.m., with hot crab, salad and pasta, rolls and ice cream for dessert. A “super raffle” will offer a chance to win $8,000.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Money raised during this events goes toward a number of Rotary programs, including providing holiday gifts to children in poverty, purchasing and distributing dictionaries to 3rd grade classrooms, the Miracle League, restoration of parks and more.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD BE KNOW? Tickets are $65 dollars. Tickets available at petalumarotary.org, and at the door, while seats remain. 1094 Petaluma Blvd.

PHOENIX THEATER SPRINKLER/ROOF REPAIR

Crowdfunding campaign

WHAT’S HAPPENING? The Phoenix Theater needs an up-to-date sprinkler system and a brand new roof. Repairs are estimated to cost upwards of $200,000, and are required to keep the beloved local institution open. So far, about $35,000 has been raised through the nonprofit’s GoFundMe campaign.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Petaluma Phoenix Center, a 501C3 organization, supports local youth through concerts, recreation space, a teen health clinic and numerous art and music programs.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To make a donation, go to GoFundMe.com, and search “Save the Phoenix.” A donation in any amount is appreciated, and every little bit helps.

RUBY AZEVEDO CANCER TREATMENT

Crowdfunding campaign

WHAT’S HAPPENING? On Jan. 2 of this year, Petaluma’s Ruby Rose Azevedo was diagnosed with Leukemia. She started treatment immediately, and it is expected to continue for two years. Ruby’s parents, Todd and Vanessa, have asked for their community’s help in absorbing the fast-climbing medical expenses, hoping for a minimum of $30,000, though they will need much more. As of this week, the campaign has raised almost $35,000.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Ruby Rose Azevedo lives in Petaluma with her family. She’s known for her bright smile and happy attitude.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To make a donation, go to GoFundMe.com, and search “Ruby Azevedo.” A donation in any amount is appreciated, and every little bit helps.

ABOUT HELPING OUT

This is the Argus-Courier’s calendar of events that assist Petalumans in need, and locally-based nonprofits. Are you planning a fundraiser, benefit, volunteer events or crowdfunding campaign for a good cause or charity? For consideration in Helping Out, send the details to David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com

Most Popular Stories
A Valentine’s Day ode to our lost Petaluma restaurant loves
SMART eyes new funding for Petaluma bike path extension
Petaluma to ask Supreme Court to hear funding case
Pickup truck runs into culvert, slowing Petaluma traffic
Toolin’ Around Town: A talk with Irv Kvalheim of Petaluma’s KVal, Inc.

MARIA COTTRILL, POST-SURGERY RENT/UTILITIES ASSISTANCE

Crowdfunding campaign

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Petaluma’s Maria Cottrill has had four major back and arm surgeries since September of 2017 – two cervical fusions with laminectomy, two wrist surgeries, and a good chance of a lumbar fusion in the near future. She’s been diagnosed with fibromyalgia, and has been told that her back is deteriorating rapidly. The surgery should help with the pain, but till then, she’s unable to work. While waiting for her federal disability to be approved (best estimate: April), she’s asking her community for assistance with rent and utilities to carry her over till money starts coming in. Her modest goal is $3,000, a little over half-of-which has been raised so far.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Maria Cottrill lives in Petaluma. On the GoFundMe page, she writes, “Being disabled and poor is like having a stressful fulltime job. I’m normally very social, and this has kept me mostly at home.” Cottrill, whose jobs have generally required long hours at a computer, says she looks forward to getting back to work, but will likely need to acquire new skills for a new career.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To make a donation, go to GoFundMe.com, and search “Maria Cottrill.” A donation in any amount is appreciated, and every little bit helps.

Most Popular Stories
A Valentine’s Day ode to our lost Petaluma restaurant loves
SMART eyes new funding for Petaluma bike path extension
Petaluma to ask Supreme Court to hear funding case
Pickup truck runs into culvert, slowing Petaluma traffic
Westbound Hwy. 37 closed as flooding snarls North Bay commute
Storm drops up to 12 inches of rain on Sonoma County, swamping roads, closing schools
Petaluma girls join Boy Scouts
What’s happening in Petaluma schools