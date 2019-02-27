s
Your Weekend: February 28-March 3

| February 27, 2019, 10:21AM
| Updated 3 hours ago.
THURSDAY

THE PULSATORS

Among the local rulers of upbeat, hard-driving party rock, the Pulsators reign supreme, playing a little of everything, with a power and energy that has made them a favorite of music critics and fans alike. If you’ve never caught them live, here’s your chance. Red Brick, 101 Second St. 7 p.m. $10. RedBrickRestaurants.com.

FRIDAY

‘BLACK COMEDY

’15-MINUTE HAMLET’

The students of Casa Grande High School’s performing arts program present two brilliant farces, beginning this weekend. In addition to Peter Shaffer’s “Black Comedy,” in which a young sculptor’s wild weekend includes a visiting art critic, some badly borrowed furniture, a drop-in by the sculptor’s girlfriend’s judgmental dad, a nervous neighbor, an ex-girlfriend, pratfalls, pranks, mistaken identities and more – much of it taking place in the dark (you’ll have to see it to understand why). Accompanying the main event is Tom Stoppard’s hilarious “15-minute Hamlet,” shrinking the famously-four-hour play to a succinct quarter-hour, including a brisk two-minute version which much be seen “to be” believed. Both pieces directed by John Rustan. Friday and Sunday, March 1, 2, 8 and 9 at 7 p.m., Sunday, March 10 at 1 p.m. Casa Grande High School, 333 Casa Grande Rd. Tickets $5-$10.

FLY BY TRAIN

Fly By Train, the happy-making Americana band from Penngrove play Rosen’s 256 North, bringing huge heaps of country-tinged merriment to Petaluma’s fastest rising new music venue. 8 p.m. No cover. 256 North Petaluma Blvd. 256North.com.

‘LES MISERABLES’

Music to Your Ears presents the beloved Broadway musical about prison, prostitution, poverty, protests, parole violations and pretty much everything else, all happening in Paris. An adult cast performs the show on Friday, and a teen cast does their thing on Saturday. 7:30 p.m. $20. The Phoenix Theater, 21 E. Washington St. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

SATURDAY

100 YEARS OF MANDOLINS

A full century of magnificent mandolin compositions will be explored this weekend, as the Gravenstein Mandolin Ensemble comes to the Petaluma Arts Center for a concert titled “100 Years of Mandolins.” Led by Gus Garelick of KRCB radio, and featuring three Petaluma-based musicians among the large 17-member ensemble, the acclaimed group were co-hosts of the Classical Mandolin Society of America’s 2018 convention last November. Tunes to be performed include classics such as “The Blue Danube Waltz” and “Golliwog’s Cakewalk,” plus an original piece by Garelick, based on music from the film “Never on Sunday.” Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St. 7 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) Tickets $15-$18.

PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

‘THE ART OF RESILIENCE’

Artist Wendy Brayton has once again accomplished a staggering accomplishment, having completed 31 paintings in 31 days. It is a challenge the Petaluma painter has tackled twice before, and as in those cases, she is throwing a party/art show to celebrate, and to raise some money for Sonoma County’s NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness). The showcase takes place from 1-4:30 p.m. at 89 Center Rd., and includes a raffle, door prizes and more. Monies raised and a $5 admission donation go to NAMI. BraytonArt.com.

SUNDAY

THE SHOOK TWINS

Identical twins Katelyn and Laurie Shook have been shaking up the music scene ever since they first took the stage together. Expertly blending voices, with songs that are as emotionally raw as they are technically precise, their critically acclaimed albums have won fans far and wide, including author Neil Gaiman, who once described them like this. “They make music that twines through your soul the way vines cover an abandoned shack. Presented by KRSH 95.9, this Sunday evening of indie-folk-rock-amazement also features Sonoma County’s Rainbow Girls. Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8:30 p.m. (doors open 7:30 p.m.) $15.

‘MOULIN ROUGE!’

Baz Luhrman’s groundbreaking 2001 musical-drama-fantasy features Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman as star-crossed lovers in Paris, France (Paris again!) at the turn of the century, but incorporates music that is solidly 1980s. ‘90s and up. Boulevard Cinemas, 200 C St. 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. This film screens the same times on Wednesday, March 6. Cinemawest.com

