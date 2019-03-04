The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Feb. 25-March 3, 2019

Well, that did not last long.

Last week, for the first time in months, the top-selling fiction or nonfiction book in Petaluma was not Michelle Obama’s memoir “Becoming,” temporarily unseated by Andrew McCabe’s FBI tome “Threat.” This week, Obama’s enormously popular memoir is back in the No. 1 spot in Petaluma, and “Threat” is nowhere to be seen.

This week also marks the first time in months that John Sheehy and Scott Hess’ “On a River Winding Home” does not appear anywhere on the list. That was a remarkable run for an independently produced book, any way you look at it.

The new No. 2 book in town in Tara Westover’s novel “Educated,” followed by Trevor Noah’s own memoir, “Born a Crime” at No. 3.

Over on the list of bestselling kids and young adults books, local author Armando Baltazar makes like Michelle this week, with his own locally-bestselling book, Timeless,” returning to the No. 1, though in this case, it’s been a while since the remarkably visual fantasy novel made so high an appearance on the Petaluma list. Last week’s No. 1, Dav Pilkey’s “Dog Man: Brawl of the Wild,” slips down to No. 4, while Tui Sutherland’s popular “Wings of Fire: Lost Heir,” becomes the new No. 2.

In the No. 7 spot this week is the newly released “Ronan Boyle and the Bridge of Riddles,” by Hollywood television/movie writer Thomas Lennon (“Reno 911,” “Night at the Museum”), who will be making a Petaluma appearance next Tuesday, March 12, at Copperfield’s Books, at 4 p.m. Expect this title to be significantly higher on the list next week.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘Becoming,’ by Michelle Obama

2. ‘Educated,’ by Tara Westover

3. ‘Born a Crime,’ by Trevor Noah

4. ‘Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine,’ by Gail Honeyman

5. ‘Girl in Hyacinth Blue,’ by Susan Vreeland

6. ‘Tattooist of Auschwitz,’ by Heather Morris

7. ‘Power,’ by Naomi Alderman

8. ‘Sapiens,’ by Yuval Noah Harari

9. ‘Song of Achilles,’ by Madeline Miller

10. ‘Neither Wolf Nor Dog,’ by Kent Nerburn

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Timeless: Diego and the Rangers of the Vastlantic,’ by Armand Baltazar

2. ‘Wings of Fire: Lost Heir,’ by Tui Sutherland

3. ‘Hilo: Then Everything Went Wrong,’ by Judd Winick

4. ‘Dog Man: Brawl of the Wild,’ by Dav Pilkey

5. ‘Drama,’ by Raina Telgemeier

6. ‘Mrs. Mustard’s Baby Faces,’ by Jane Wattenburg

7. ‘Ronan Boyle and the Bridge of Riddles,’ by Thomas Lennon

8. ‘One of Us Is Lying,’ by Karen McManus

9. ‘Mac B., Kid Spy: Impossible Crime,’ by Mac Barnett

10. ‘The Giver,’ by Lois Lowry

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Assistant Manager of Copperfield’s Books)