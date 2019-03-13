THURSDAY
GAIA STRING TRIO
The beloved Sonoma County classical threesome known as Gaia String Trio — Richard Heinberg on violin, Felicia McFall on viola and Andy Willbanks on cello — will perform Mozart’s String Trio in E Flat, plus other compositions. Aqus Café, 198 H St. 7 p.m. No cover. Aqus.com.
ART GALLERY TALK: WOLF
RECOVERY IN YELLOWSTONE
Petaluma Arts Center presents a talk by Amaroq Weiss, of the Center for Biological Diversity. Titled “Wolf Recovery in Yellowstone National Park: Restoration, Renaissance and Requiem,” the presentation will take place in the gallery, where an exhibition of paintings by Petaluma’s Mary Fassbinder illustrate the attractions of all 60 US national Parks. Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St. 7 p.m. $12.
PetalumaArtsCenter.org.
FRIDAY
THE CROSSWORD SHOW
Hosted by comedian Zach Sherwin, The Crossword Show is a live event featuring a panel of professional stand-up comics attempting to solve a giant crossword puzzle, with music, jokes, trivia and audience participation. There’s nothing quite like it. Hotel Petaluma, 205 Kentucky St. 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.). Tickets $20. Eventbrite.com.
THE SUFFERS
The Mystic Theater welcomes The Suffers, a big band with a big, big sound, rooted in brassy soul and exploding with funky, breezy, smooth-vocal excitement and hot-and-heavy horn-section happiness. According to legend, when they appeared on the David Letterman show, the host applauded their performance by telling all other bands, “If you can’t do this, get out of the business!” Opening for The Suffers will be Sonoma County’s Marshall House Project. 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8:30 p.m. $16. MysticTheatre.com.
SATURDAY
ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
Get out your fishnets and practice shouting “Slut!” because the Phoenix Theater is about to screen “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” the outrageous original midnight movie. In other words, it’s time to do the “Time Warp” again. The Phoenix Theater, 201 E. Washington St. 11:30 p.m. $10. ThePhoenixTheater.com.
SUNDAY
ST. PATRICK’S DAY AT AQUS
The good folks at Aqus Cafe, always ready for a good, fun community celebration, plan to teach Petaluma the true meaning of the word “slainte,” an Irish term for the toast s made to wish friends good health and safety. On St. Patrick’s Day, the cafe has a whole slew of activities planned, beginning at 10 a.m., with a youth music showcase. At 11 a.m., its an open Irish music session, followed by a performance at 2 by Gary O’Vogensen. At 5 p.m., it’s The Tonewoods. Aqus.com.
TRAIN WRECK JUNCTION
Brewster’s Beer Garden throws its own St. Patty’s Day bash with live music by Train Wreck Junction. Self-described as “a box full of scoundrels,” Train Wreck Junction play good, loud, fun and funky country music, and are always ready with a musical surprise of two. Brewster’s is the place to be seen in green. 229 Water St. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. BrewstersBeerGarden.com.
BLAME THE WHISKEY
Continue your St. Patrick’s Day celebration at Red Brick, with the high-spirited Irish band Blame the Whiskey. Expect the dance floor to be hopping. Expect the bar to be hopping too, for that matter. The band does have “whiskey” in its name, right? Red Brick, 101 Second St. 2-5 p.m. No cover. RedBrickRestaurant.