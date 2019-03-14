Film review: ‘Captain Marvel’ soars

Last weekend, Marvel movie fans lined up for the latest installment in the massive, ongoing epic that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With “Captain Marvel,” directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, the ongoing series of interconnected films gets the final piece of the puzzle before the much-anticipated “Avengers: End Game,” which lands next month, and will reportedly bring the current storyline to some sort of close. As anyone knows who saw “Avengers: Infinity War,” which ended with a devastating cliff-hanger, what’s needed now — to help fix everything that went bad for our heroes in that film — is an impressive game-changer, and that game-changer is Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel.

The film takes place in space and on Earth in the year 1990, when Blockbuster Video stores still existed and the famously one-eyed character of Nick Fury (played in the Marvel movies by Samuel L. Jackson) was a lot younger (special effects!) and still had both eyes. The story incorporates elements of the great interstellar war between the Kree (a race of technologically superior warriors) and just about everyone else. The Kree were first introduced in “Guardians of the Galaxy,” and one character from that film makes an appearance here.

Oh, and there’s an orange cat named Goose.

This week, two reviewers from of our pool of local, millennial film critics have a conversation about “Captain Marvel,” in which they discuss what worked well, the meaning of “micro” and “Macro” characterizations, and what they hope for in the future from Carol Danvers and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

‘CAPTAIN MARVEL’ (PG-13)

Amber-Rose Reed and Katie Wigglesworth

AMBER-ROSE REED: I really wanted to love this movie! And I did. I thought it was great! Entertaining, strong characters, well-paced - and had Lee Pace. Good movie.

KATIE WIGGLESWORTH: I loved it too! I went in fairly unfamiliar with Captain Marvel. She wasn’t one of the heroes that I was super familiar with, so it’s kind of in that weird in-between area where you won’t be let down on highly invested source material fan, but you’re also a lot easier to lose, not having previous knowledge of the character. But I loved it! Especially Goose. Top Gun Cat is my favorite addition to these movies.

ARR: So good.

KW: There was something special about seeing this movie on International Women’s Day. Especially knowing that – no matter how relative their size— there is a vocal section of the internet that is aggressively opposed to having female-led superhero movies.

ARR: Leading up to the movie, there were complaints about Brie Larson being too stoic or too wooden or not smiling enough - my personal favorite complaint. So, what did you think of her performance?

KW: I’ve heard quite a few people say things like that, or that Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers is distant and stiff in her presentation. I didn’t see that. I didn’t think any of it was strange or a poor acting choice, especially given what is revealed about her past and her role as a Kree soldier.

ARR: I loved the moments throughout where Carol would peek through that training. You have these moments where she’s supposed to be stern, but she’d start to smile, or she’d give a quirk of her eyebrow and be like, “Really?” I thought the performance itself had a lot of character.