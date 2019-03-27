THURSDAY

THE GOOD MOOD

GURUS AT 256 NORTH

Based in Petaluma, the three-piece acoustic trio known as The Good Mood Gurus whip up frothy covers of (mostly) island-themed rock classics (“Cheeseburger in Paradise” anyone?), with a laid-back style aimed at getting almost everyone in the room up and dancing, and everyone else (at least) tapping their toes along with the tunes. Check them out at Rosen’s 256 North, 7:30 p.m. No cover. 256 N. Petaluma Blvd. 256North.com.

FRIDAY

MUSTACHE HARBOR

They dress like extras from “Love Boat” Central Casting and, per capita, they rock some righteous mustaches. In concert, Mustache Harbor is a big, happy homage to the soft-rock sounds of the seventies, inspired by acts like Toto, Billy Joel, Electric Light Orchestra, Styxx, The Little River Band, Christopher Cross, Kenny Loggins, and whoever did the theme from “Greatest American Hero” – which, believe it or not, Mustache Harbor is highly likely to do when they appear at The Mystic Theatre, 21 Petaluma Blvd. 8:30 p.m. $20. Mystictheatre.com.

ELIMA

Five fantastic musicians from five entirely different backgrounds, the band Elima plays an appropriately diverse range of music from traditional island songs and contemporary Hawaiian pop to rock, soul, funk and rhythm-and-blues. Catch the wave at Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd. 3 p.m. No cover. Lagunitas.com.

SATURDAY

FUNKSWAY

With one of the best band names to come along in a while, this relatively new ensemble, led by Pamela Joyce and a collection of what she calls “her funky friends,” bring their dance-ready energy to Red Brick starting at 7 p.m. $10 cover. Red Brick, 101 Second St. RedBrickRestaurants.com.

ONSTAGE WITH JIM

& TOM LIVE!

Celebrating five years of the popular monthly podcast “Onstage with Jim and Tom LIVE,” the Phoenix stage will once again provide the sonic playground for Tom Gaffey and Jim Agius, swapping stories, telling jokes, and giving a whole lot of behind-the-scenes information about music, musicians and the one-of-a-kind world of the Phoenix Theater. This show is a fundraiser for the new roof and sprinkler system for the Phoenix Theater. $10. 7 p.m. 21 E. Washington St. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

SUNDAY

‘THE PHILADELPHIA

STORY’ SCREENS

“It’s astonishing what money can do for people, don’t you agree, Mr. Connor?” “Put me in your pocket, Mike.” “Doggone it, C.K. Dexter Haven! Either I’m gonna sock you or you’re gonna sock me.” “Red, you look in the pink.” “The prettiest sight in this fine, pretty world is the privileged class enjoying its privileges.” “We all go haywire at times and if we don’t, maybe we ought to.” “Oh Dexter, I’ll be yar now, I promise to be yar.” “It’s a nice little face.” “I think I’m sweet.” “I did it! “I did it all!” The classic 1940 film starring Cary Grant, Katherine Hepburn and Jimmy Stewart comes to the Boulevard Cinema, 200 C St. 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The film screens again, at the same times, on Wednesday, April 3. Cinemawest.com.