Helping Out: Tomatoes, Bingo and the Highway Poets

HEIRLOOM

TOMATO SALE FOR

MENTOR ME

Mentor Me

Cavanaugh Center

Saturday, April 13,

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? It’s an annual Petaluma tradition. Grown from organic seeds by volunteers from the community, delicious heirloom tomato plants by the hundreds will be on sale at Cavanaugh Center, 426 8th St. It’s like a party, a community gathering of friends and a tomato-themed farmer’s market all wrapped into one.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Funds raised will go to Petaluma’s Mentor Me, a local nonprofit that pairs volunteer mentors with young people who are dealing with a variety of needs and challenges. Learn more at WeAreMentorMe.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Over 1000 tomatoes will be available for culinary perusal and purchase, all of them lovingly grown from seeds in the on-campus greenhouse at La Tercera Elementary School.

LAGUNITAS BENEFIT –

CINNABAR

EDUCATIONAL

FOUNDATION

Lagunitas Brewing

Company

Monday, April 15,

5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? The Highway Poets will be playing live, a tantalizing taco bar will be available for hungry attendees, Lagunitas brews will be flowing and plenty of other activities will be taking place at this annual benefit for Cinnabar Charter and Elementary School.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Funds raised supplement a variety of programs at Petaluma’s Cinnabar Charter and Elementary School.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Tickets are $20 and can be purchased in advance at Eventbrite.com or at the door. This is a 21-and-over event. Lagunitas Brewing Company is at 1280 N. McDowell Blvd.

BINGO NIGHT –

VALLEY VISTA

SCHOOL

Hermann Sons Hall

Saturday, April 20,

5 – 8 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? A big night of Bingo and Bingo-related fun, with plenty of prizes, food and other activities. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., so you can choose a luck spot to sit and prepare for an array of games. $7 for one game, plus $1 for raffle tickets and concession tickets. Discounted Bingo games can be purchased in advance at Signup.com/go/KWFwReY.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Proceeds go to support programs at Petaluma’s Valley Vista Elementary School.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Hermann Sons Hall is at 860 Western Ave. In Petaluma.