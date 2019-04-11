The Buzz: Master of Darkness appears in local grocery store dairy case

April 11, 2019, 3:01PM

Master of Darkness appears in local grocery store dairy case: At Lucky’s grocery store on Petaluma Blvd., some observant visitors to the dairy department for a carton of milk or a pound of butter are chuckling at the inventive chalk-art drawings installed high over the glowing refrigerated milk-and-butter cases. Thanks to the clever artistry of Kris Rogers (who is identified as the artist), a goofy Homer Simpson grins down at shoppers as the visages of Darth Vader and the evil Emperor Pallatine (from “Star Wars”) appear with the smile-inducing caption, “The Vitamin D is Strong in this one.” To Kris Rogers, we says, Congratulations, and may the Force (vitamin D or otherwise) be with you.

Petaluma Radio Players are finalists at Kansas City’s HEAR Now Festival: Two radio plays presented by our own Petaluma Radio Players — Vivian Lermond’s “Psycho Santa” and Phillip Ventella’s “Story: A Detective Story” — have been named as finalists in the annual HEAR Now festival, in Kansas City, Missiouri. HEAR Now is celebrates the best of “audio fiction” and other spoken word art forms. In early June, the local troupe will learn if the plays are selected in one of three divisions: bronze, silver or platinum. To the actors and technicians of PRP, we say (in pleasantly stentorian, clearly enunciated tones) “congratulations.”

Petaluman s-p-e-l-l-s her way to Spelling Bee g-l-o-r-y: Petaluma’s Molly Huff, a seventh-grader at Mary Collins School at Cherry Valley, took the second place prize at the April 2 Sonoma County Junior High Spelling Bee. Thirty-one students competed in the competition at the Sonoma County Office of Education. The annual event pitted the best seventh, eighth and ninth grade spellers against each other in a fun (if sometimes nerve-wracking) display of orthographic excellence. First place went to Paul Koo of Sebastopol. Koo and Huff will now advance to the state Junior High Spelling Competition in San Rafael, on Saturday, May 1. To Molly we say, good job, and c-o-n-g-r-a-t-u-l-a-t-i-o-n-s.

(Have an idea for a good BUZZ item? Drop a line to David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)

