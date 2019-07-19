Petaluma’s Bestsellers: Iguodala’s ‘Sixth Man’ is No. 1 book

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of July 8-July 14, 2019

After several weeks at the top of the heap, Delia Owens’ lyrical novel “Where the Crawdads Sing” has been eased down the list a bit (it’s now No. 3), with basketball great Andre Iguodala’s new memoir “The Sixth Man” taking over as No. 1 on Petaluma’s Fiction and Nonfiction Bestseller List. The critically acclaimed book tells the SF Warrior’s inspiring tale of rising to become a master of the hoops. At No. 2 is Richard Powers’ Pulitzer-winning “The Overstory,” remaining in the second spot for its third week running.

On the Kids and Young Adults Bestseller List, materializing at No. 1 is Robert Beatty’s fantasy novel “Serafina and the Seven Stars,” the fourth in the author’s popular series of books about a mysterious, rat-catching girl who lives in the basement of the grand Biltmore Estate. Beatty was at Copperfield’s on July 7 to meet fans, who clearly appeared in large numbers. Repeating at No0. For another week is Martin Hanford’s “Where’s Waldo,” the 30th anniversary edition, and in the No. 3 spot on the list is Rick Riordan’s “Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief,” absent from the list for a while, but one of those books that keeps returning to popularity.

As does Bill Martin’s “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?’ lolloping over the mountain and back to Petaluma to stop at the No. 6 spot, and Lois Lowry’s “The Giver,” which appears in glorious black-and-white print (that may only make sense if you’ve read the book) this week at No. 7.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘The Sixth Man,’ by Andre Iguodala

2. ‘The Overstory,’ written by Richard Powers

3. ‘Where the Crawdads Sing,’ by Delia Owens

4. ‘The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck,’ written by Mark Manson

5. ‘Calypso,’ written by David Sedaris

6. ‘How to Change Your Mind,’ by Michael Pollan

7. ‘The Kingdom of the Blind,’ by Louise Penny

8. ‘On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous,’ written by Ocean Vuong

9. ‘The Woman in the Window,’ by A.J. Finn

10. ‘Educated,’ written by Tara Westover

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Serafina and the Seven Stars,’ by Robert Beatty

2. ‘Where’s Waldo? 30th Anniversary Edition,’ by Martin Hanford

3. ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief,’ written by Rick Riordan

4. ‘Greenglass House,’ by Kate Milford

5. ‘Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid,’ written by Jeff Kinney

6. ‘Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?’ by Bill Martin

7. ‘The Giver,’ written by Lois Lowry

8. ‘The Wackiest Joke Book That’ll Knock-Knock You Over,’ from Portable Press

9. ‘The Skeleton Tree,’ by Iain Lawrence

10. ‘Dear Girl,’ by Amy Kraus Rosenthal

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Assistant Manager of Copperfield’s Books)