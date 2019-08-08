Petaluma Around the Clock: End of the day on American Alley

This is the tenth and final installment of this annual series. This year, we began at midnight, and each week skipped ahead a few hours, jumping from place to place and person to person, moving around the clock to capture the colorful details, conversations, and activities that make up an average day in and around Petaluma. Now, coming full circle, we arrive back at midnight, as another full 24 hours in Petaluma comes to a close.

Midnight in Petaluma is still 43-minutes away.

But down on American Alley - in the heart of the downtown area’s increasingly popular nightlife hub - you would hardly know that most of the population of the city is already fast asleep at home.

The short, narrow strip of pavement that runs north to south from Washington Street to Western Avenue is anything but empty at the moment, with folks ambling up and down as Saturday night prepares to step aside for Sunday morning to make its entrance. The brick-and-plaster walls of the alley, ornamented with murals and splashes of graffiti, are pleasantly awash in swirls of mysterious, neon-dominated light. The ground itself is randomly striped with patches of shadowy darkness, every square foot of it currently bathed in a cascading wave of sound — especially where the alley adjoins Putnam Park and the cement steps leading up and away to Kentucky Street.

Near the top of those steps, a lone musician crouches over his electric guitar, playing a catchy series of reggae-riffs for the benefit of anyone passing by. From the bottom of the stairs, just behind where he perches, a steady parade of late-night bar-hoppers, most in their 20s and 30s, pass by, adding a chorus of happy chatter to the upbeat melody of the guitar. Every so often, a group of pedestrians breaks from the stream of people and scampers down the steps toward American Alley, where they will find themselves pulled in any of several directions, each augmented by its own unique soundscape.

From the back deck of Kentucky Street’s Hideaway bar, the percussive thump of dance music (Guns ’n Roses’ “Sweet Child ’o Mine”) pours out and over the heads of a handful of patrons, enjoying the open air of the patio, many leaning against the railing looking down on the alley. A black-clad bouncer stands sternly at the top of the wooden stairs that lead from the alley to the Hideaway bar.

Directly beneath that bustling nightspot is The Big Easy, from which can be heard the sound of high energy Celtic rock, the unmistakable squawk of a bagpipe blending with the sweet fluting of a pennywhistle and the electric crunch of a trio of guitars.

It’s a warm night, a comfortable 70 degrees, which certainly attributes to why so many folks are out and about. Across from The Big Easy, its sister-venue, the popular restaurant The Big Easy - one of the few eateries in town that remains open till 2 a.m. - is packed with patrons inside and out. Around the corner, Wicked Slush has closed up for the night (11 p.m. on weekends) but has not technically shut its doors, as employees are still hard at work cleaning up, making routine forays out to the alley to deposit things in one of the dozens of dumpsters that stand here and there up and down the narrow ways’ length.

“It’s been super busy tonight, in a really good way,” says manager Alexis Pokorny, as her sister Miranda nods vigorously in the background while lifting a metal tub full of … whatever might be in a metal tub at the end of a long day making slushes for long lines of people.

It’s now about 11:32 a.m.