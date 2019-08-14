Petaluma Bestsellers: ‘The Sun Also Sets’ rises, ‘Hannah Sparkles’ shines bright

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Aug. 5-Aug. 11, 2019

Petaluma’s David Hightower, a fledgling political satirist and first-time author (see Petaluma Profile on C2) has scored a rare feat this week, as his new rhyming humor book, “The Sun Also Sets: A Seussian Indictment of Trump,” premieres and promptly takes the No. 1 spot on the Petaluma Fiction and Nonfiction Bestselling Books list at Copperfield’s.

In so doing, Hightower knocks the reigning champ, “Delia Owens’ “Where the Crawdads Sing,” down a rung to No. 2. Last week’s second spotter, Colson Whitehead’s “The Nickel Boys,” is nowhere to be seen this week, but chances are, given it’s strong local reception and glowing reviews, will be back in the weeks to come.

Right under “Crawdads,” in No. 3, is Tommy Orange’s unstoppable, Bay Area-set novel “There There,” bouncing the former No. 3 – “The Petaluma Wetlands Field Guide” by Marian Parker and John Shribbs – down to No. 5.

Meanwhile, on the Kids and Young Adults Bestseller List, Tui Sutherland’s dragon-themed “Wings of Fire: The Poison Jungle” repeats its No. 1 placement for the second consecutive week. In No. 2 is Neil Shusterman’s “Scythe,” the first book in his popular “Arc of a Scythe” series of YA fantasy novels.

Given that school is starting again for many Petaluma kids, it’s little surprise that this week’s bestseller list contains a number of titles designed to encourage reluctant students to gear up for another year of educational mind-expansion. In the No. 3 spot is Robin Mellom’s “Hannah Sparkles: Hooray for the First Day of School!” with illustrations by Vanessa Brantley-Newton. And at No. 10 is Mo Willems “The Pigeon HAS to Go to School,” the latest in the Caldecott winning author-illustrator’s popular series of picture books (“Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus,” “Don’t Let the Pigeon Stay Up Late,” about a persistent pigeon who does a lot of things it’s not technically supposed to do.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘The Sun Also Sets: A Seussical Indictment of Trump,’ written by David Hightower

2. ‘Where the Crawdads Sing,’ by Delia Owens

3. ‘There There,’ written by Tommy Orange

4. ‘The Sixth Man: A Memoir,’ written by Andre Iguodala

5. ‘Petaluma Wetlands Field Guide,’ by Marian Parker and John Shribbs

6. ‘City of Girls,’ written by Elizabeth Gilbert

7. ‘The Art of Racing in the Rain,’ by Garth Stein

8. ‘On Writing,’ written by Stephen King

9. ‘Educated,’ written by Tara Westover

10. ‘Abolish Work,’ written by Prole Info

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Wings of Fire: Poison Jungle,’ by Tui Sutherland

2. ‘Scythe,’ written by Neil Shusterman

3. ‘Hannah Sparkles: Hooray for the First Day of School!’ by Robin Mellom

4. ‘The Knife of Never Letting Go,’ written by Patrick Ness

5. ‘Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid,’ written and illustrated by Jeff Kinney

6. ‘Riding Lessons,’ written by Jane Smiley

7. ‘The Bad Guys in The Big Bad Wolf,’ written by Aaron Blabey

8. ‘The Alchemyst: The Secrets of the Immortal Nicholas Flamel,’ written by Michael Scott

9. ‘Moo Moo! Can You Say it Too?’ by Nosy Crow

10. ‘The Pigeon HAS to Go to School!’ written by Mo Willems