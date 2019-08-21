The Buzz: Boy Scouts to celebrate 100 years in Petaluma

Boy Scouts to celebrate 100 years in Petaluma: It was July of 1919 that the Redwood Empire Council of the Boy Scouts of America was founded, right here in Petaluma? Originally the Petaluma Council, the group was renamed the Petaluma Area Council in 1944, and eventually became the Sonoma Mendocino Area Council, and ultimately adopted its current Redwood Empire designation in 1992. Altogether, that’s 100 years of operation in Petaluma, and to celebrate, local troops will be marking the occasion at a simple public ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 15 in Petaluma’s Walnut Park, from 3-7 p.m.

Currently, the Boy Scouts of America serve nearly 2,000 young people and their families.

The event will celebrate the heritage of the Boy Scouts, and will include a recommitment to sharing Scouting with the current generation, and future generations of kids, for another 100 years, at least.

Later in the month, on Sunday, Sept. 29, also in Walnut Park, Petaluma’s Miwok District BSA and Boy Scout Troop 9 (the latter chartered by Elim Lutheran Church), will be hosting the seventh annual Community Emergency Preparedness Fair and Blood Drive. The vent will begin at 11 a.m. and conclude at 3 p.m., and will feature appearances by Petaluma Mayor Theresa Barrett and the City Council, the Petaluma Police and Fire Departments, FEMA, the Red Cross, the US Coast Guard, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol, and other groups. There will be food and drink, activities, and plenty of information tables and opportunities.

You can find information about the Boy Scouts and these events at RedwoodBSA.org.

Village Network seeks volunteers: Petaluma’s Village Network, a nonprofit group supporting the community’s aging members, 50-and-up generally, is seeking new volunteers to assist with the organization’s numerous social programs, activities and services. Needed in particular are drivers, those who are “handy” with tools and maintenance projects, friendly folks and people who enjoy hospitality and events. There will be an introductory volunteer training session and information meeting on Monday, Sept. 16 from 1-4 p.m. For information and location of the gathering, please visit VillageNetworkofPetaluma@gmail.com or call 776-6055.

(Have an idea for a good BUZZ item? Drop a line to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)