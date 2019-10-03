Aebleskivers to BBQ events this weekend

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
October 3, 2019, 10:47AM
October 3, 2019

The Aebleskiver Breakfast this Saturday, Oct. 5, is yet another food fundraiser held in Penngrove, our tiny neighbor to the north. This one benefits the Penngrove Community Church, which was built back in 1898 to serve the communities of Penngrove, Cotati and Rohnert Park with an independent, non-denominational church. The doors will be open for this Danish delicacy from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Aebleskivers are round balls of dough, kind of like donut holes, that are browned and then topped with powdered sugar and jam. They will be served alongside sausage, orange juice and coffee. For information, call 795-5919 or email pccoffice@penngrovechurch.org.

This Saturday also marks the 14th annual Chilly Billy Fun Run, hosted by the Rip City Riders. The motorcycle run itself starts at the Harley Davidson dealership in Cotati and culminates at the Petaluma Fairgrounds with a hot rod and motorcycle show plus a swap meet. The fun run is $25 and includes lunch. Admission to the fairgrounds is free and includes plenty to see, as well as great live music, all starting at 11:30 a.m. and running until 3:30 p.m. Additionally, the Chilly Billy is legendary for its barbecued chicken. For more info, visit ripcityriders.org.

Thai Essence regularly offers fun and educational chef talks, and this Friday (Oct. 4) includes “Aspects of Thai Food,” which will cover “tastes, flavors, textures, medicinal, steps and sequentials and how to distinguish good Thai food.” The talk begins at 7 p.m. thaiessence.com.

The Lakeville Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual pancake breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 6, from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at the Elks Lodge at 2105 S. McDowell. Fire trucks and equipment will be on display to go along with the pancakes, eggs and ham, served by LVFD firefighters. There will also be a silent auction, raffles and a 50/50, with all proceeds going to help continue to fund the department. Adults are only $10 and kids are $5, with those under 3 eating for free. lakeville-fire.com.

Online orders close for the Petaluma FFA Fall Drive Through Tri-Tip BBQ on Monday, Oct. 7, and this is one you will not want to miss. The Tri-Tip dinner pick-up itself will be on Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 2:10 to 5:30 p.m. Visit the Petaluma FFA club’s Facebook page for a link to the order form. And if you weren’t sold on this by one of the Future Farmers of America kids themselves, please write “Frances Katen” in the field where they ask for “the FFA Member responsible for sale.” You can read why in the accompanying article.

The Sonoma County Harvest Fair is this weekend, Oct. 4 and 5, at the Sonoma County Fairground, but the industry leaders and food category winners were judged and awarded in advance. Showcasing all the best that our county has to offer in the way of wine, beer and culinary treats of every kind, it is no wonder that the Harvest Fair is still going strong after 45 years and in 2015 was voted the Best Annual Festival in Sonoma County by Press Democrat readers. A celebration of our “county’s hard-working farmers, ranchers, vintners and producers,” the awards start with those being honored for having the biggest impact on our community with the 2019 Friend of Sonoma County Agriculture award going to Petaluma’s own Jim Porter (no relation), “for his dedication to agriculture and education in Sonoma County. A Sonoma County native, Porter learned about raising livestock first hand while growing up on his family’s 275-acre ranch in Petaluma.” Sonoma’s Sangiacomo family was awarded the 2019 Sustainable Farmer award, in part due to their Petaluma Gap vineyards. And Griffo Distillery was honored with the 2019 Award for Excellence in the Craft Beer, Cider or Spirits Industries. In the food categories, Petaluma had a notable list of winners in various categories including Out to Lunch Catering with 19 awards, followed by Golden State Pickle Works (14 awards), Bert’s Desserts (11), Straus Family Creamery (10), F.A. Nino’s (4), Simply Strudel (4) and Petaluma Coffee Company (2). For a complete list of the winners, along with all the info about this weekend’s festivities, visit harvestfair.org.

Sarah’s Eats & Sweets has started offering pop-up to-go dinners on Fridays and other special dates. Although she doesn’t have the menu posted yet, keep an eye on her Facebook page for what is sure to be another excellent Yom Kippur offering. Yom Kippur falls on Wednesday, Oct. 9, this year.

Farm Trails is the weekend of Oct. 12-13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Some find it funny that I so enjoy visiting farms and mingling with farm animals, whether at the Marin-Sonoma Fair, at friends properties or just along our country roads. Because I grew up in Penngrove, participated in 4-H as a kid, attended Petaluma High School and had plenty of friends from ranches, farms and dairies, one might think it would all be old hat to me by now. But it’s not. Any chance I get, I’m all for stomping around the backroads of our bucolic hometown and that is exactly what Farm Trails is all about. Sonoma County farmers and producers of all kinds open their doors to the public for the weekend, for free. To receive a list of which farmer are participating you must register, which can be done through the website – farmtrails.org.

Restaurant news

Griffo Distillery let me know that they will be postponing the opening of their downtown cocktail bar for the foreseeable future. The Bottle Shop was slated to go in along the main drag of Petaluma Boulevard North, just across the street from Seared, with a cocktails-and-jazz-inspired theme, including regular vinyl/record share parties. Due to their impending expansion at their distillery on Scott Street, between 101 North Brewing and HenHouse, they did not want to spread themselves too thin.

A reader was alarmed to see Chef Gator’s Bayou & His Creole Friends up for sale on a commercial real estate website. I reached to ask Gator directly about it. He assured me that he isn’t going anywhere soon and that he is simply trying to gauge the interest in franchising his brand. Either way, it was a good reminder to get my Southern taste buds down to Gator’s soon for some of the best food this side of the bayou.

Ulia’s Delicatessen has announced that tomorrow, Friday, Oct. 4, will be its last day here in Petaluma. They have had to turn away orders over the past six months due to a lack of staffing so owners are looking to move their qualified folks north to join forces with the crew at its Santa Rosa location. They will still cater in Petaluma. I will definitely miss the Reuben, which was one of the best in town.

Small bites

A huge congrats goes out to Jennifer Reichardt who was again recognized for her contribution to our community. Jennifer is the owner and winemaker of Raft Wines, as well as COO of Sonoma County Poultry/Liberty Ducks, which is owned by her father, the legendary Jim Reichardt. Jennifer was named to Wine Enthusiast Magazine’s “40 under 40,” which recognizes the “next generation of innovators.” Jennifer also earned a spot in the Press Democrat’s “30 inspiring individuals under 30” last year.

Chili Joe’s is currently running a contest for a $20 gift card. Customers can get five “Free Tater Tot” cards to hand out to five different friends and family members who have never been in to try Chili Joe’s great food. Whoever has the most of their cards redeemed by Oct. 31 will win a $20 gift card. Get the details at chilijoes.com.

Stemple Creek Ranch has plenty to celebrate. Along with celebrating its 10 year anniversary, they recently won Reserve Grand Champion Grass-Fed Beef at the American Royal Steak Contest for the beef ribeye. “The American Royal Steak Contest gives beef producers from around the country a chance to put their best steaks up against steaks from other top producers.” Stemple Creek Ranch has also been in the news lately for joining together with fellow ranchers to launch a program to get grass-fed beef into local school lunch programs. “We believe all students, regardless of economic advantage, deserve to eat quality, healthy foods at school,” the company posted.

The American Cheese Society announced the national winners and, as always, our local cheese-makers did Petaluma proud. With too many categories to write out, Bellwether Farms, Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Company, Cowgirl Creamery, Nicasio Valley Cheese and Marin French all earned awards. Marin French earned third place for its Triple Crème Brie; Nicasio Valley Cheese earned third for its Foggy Morning with Garlic and Basil and second for the San Geronimo; and Cowgirl Creamery placed well with its cottage cheese (third), fromage blanc (second), Pierce Point (second) and Mt. Tam (second). Bellwether took home awards for its San Andreas (third), plain organic cow yogurt (second), plain sheep yogurt (second), fromage blanc (first) and fresh sheep cheese (first). Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Company earned six awards including third for Toma and Toma Provence, and and a first for the Liwa, Fork Pimento, Original Blue and Date Spread and (my favorite) Bay Blue.

Sweet stories

In the feel-good category, I watched two stories develop recently that reminded me why Petaluma is such a great place to live and dine. Some customers had mentioned that Wicked Slush had a bit of a foul smell to it. Many of us regulars pointed out that the alley can sometimes be a bit ripe, especially on trash day, but they insisted it was inside the shop. Without taking offense, co-owner Juliet Pikorny introduced herself as the owner, thanked everyone for their support and let us all know that the smell was coming from their grease trap and that they were working out a solution. She very humbly admitted that this is their first food shop and so they were still learning. Several posted suggestions on how to deal with it, including adding an enzyme, but it was a p-trap that fixed the problem. Juliet was back to thank everyone for their continued support and confirms they have solved the issue. As many of our experienced restaurant owners will do, Sarah from Sarah’s Eats & Sweets offered some helpful advice on some on grease traps. In a time when many take offense to even the smallest perceived slight, it is nice to see an owner graciously take customer feedback, and to see business owners helping each other out.

The second feel good story came after someone got towed from Rosen’s 256 North’s parking lot. Although the “victim” likely knew she shouldn’t have parked there, she met with manager Billie and owner Jan Rosen the next day, who were sympathetic to her story. Jan not only got the car out of hock at no charge, she asked the towing company to post more visible signs. (Folks, it’s pretty much a given that unless it’s one of our well-known public lots, private lots are, in fact, private. Don’t act surprised if you get towed.) However, Rosen’s demonstrated a level of compassion that is often missing from our dog-eat-dog world, so kudos for that.

Mark your calendar

Sonoma County Mayors’ Committee 16th annual Best Practice Awards Breakfast will be on Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Flamingo Resort and Spa. Why am I mentioned a Santa Rosa event in our Petaluma-centric paper? Because Petaluma Pie Company employee Alivia Alberigi-Speicher is getting an award of recognition. If that name sounds familiar it’s because I wrote about Alivia a little while back when she hosted the first Deaf Pie Happy Hour. Since that time, the happy hour is still going strong and Alivia has helped to teach everyone at the Petaluma Pie Company at least a little sign language. Proceeds from the event go towards scholarships to students with disabilities.

Another event you will want to calendar is Keller Estate’s bee fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 26, from noon to 3 p.m. This event filled up fast last time around and promises a “hive-dive, honey harvest and wine tasting” along with special guests and a spread of local snacks. All money raised will support the Planet Bee educational programs. kellerestate.com.

Tomales’ Fallon Hills Ranch is collaborating on two events with DeLoach Vineyards this fall. The first is a guided ranch tour with Fallon Hills Ranch owner Kevin Maloney on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 3 to 6 p.m., including a roasted hog and chicken dinner prepared by chef Jamie Lloyd of Graze Local Catering, paired with wines from the Boisset Collection, which includes DeLoach, Buena Vista, Raymond and JCB. Following up on Friday, Nov. 15, from 6 to 9 p.m., DeLoach Vineyards (Russian River Valley) will host a winemaker tour with dinner again prepared by chef Lloyd using Fallon Hills Ranch meats.

The Penngrove Social Firemen put on plenty of popular and tasty events each year, including the Penngrove Parade (with deep-pit beef and special grilled chicken), St. Paddy’s Day corned beef and cabbage feed, and a Hawaiian luau. It’s no wonder that their new fundraiser last spring had so many people begging for more. So, mark your calendars for Nov. 2 for the second Polenta and Stew benefit dinner at the Penngrove Community Club. Tickets are available at JavaMore Café in Penngrove. The PSF also sponsors the Parade of Lights, which is when everyone strings lights on their tractors to parade down Main Street. It’s set for Sunday, Dec. 15.

In case you missed it

Don’t forget that the deadline for buying tickets for the COTS super restaurant raffle is drawing near. In fact, you technically missed it, however the raffle deadline has been extended to Monday, Oct. 14, with the drawing on Tuesday, Oct. 15. There are three chances to win restaurant gift certificate packages worth $550, $1150 and $1530. Visit cotsraffle.com for a list of restaurants and how to purchase tickets.

