From eating out to turkey farms, where to find Thanksgiving dinner in Petaluma

Each of us has our own fond memories of favorite feasts of Thanksgivings passed. Some enjoy getting the whole family together to help out in the kitchen, while others prefer the camaraderie of watching a couple of football games on TV, with some delicious dining in between. And for some, this holiday involves dressing up and dining out. There’s something for every holiday style in Petaluma.

Cooking from scratch:

Thanksgiving starts and ends with the turkey, so be picky when shopping for the right bird. All the major grocery stores offer whole turkeys but for just a little more you can purchase well-raised turkeys while also supporting local businesses and family farms.

Tara Firma Farms offers broad breasted turkeys that are pasture raised and organically fed right on the farm at 3796 I Street. The birds are sold only at the farm with customer pick-up scheduled for Nov. 23, when they invite buyers to, “Bring an ice chest and come for a free tour and warm drinks.” A $50 deposit is required in advance and can be made through the website at tarafirmafarms.com.

Another venerable turkey supplier is downtown’s Thistle Meats (772-5442, 160 Petaluma Blvd. N.), which in the past has offered turkeys from BN Ranch, founded by Bill Niman, whose name should look familiar as he is founder and former owner of Niman Ranch. Animal husbandry is still at the forefront of Niman’s operations at BN Ranch so his birds get plenty of healthy living before their timely demise. Thistle usually has limited supplies and so usually requires a deposit so definitely call ahead.

Angelo out at Angelo’s Meats (763-9586, 2700 Old Adobe Road) has excellent smoked turkeys. These take on a bit more of a sweet ham flavor than your traditional bird, and are by far my favorite way to have straight up turkey. It seems to be much harder to dry out one of Angelo’s smoked turkeys, which is perfect for someone like me who usually avoids the white meat for fear of dryness.

At Bud’s Custom Meats in Penngrove (795-8402, 7750 Petaluma Hill Road) you can purchase Willie Bird turkeys as well as the infamous Tur-Duc-Hen, which for the uninitiated, is a chicken stuffed inside a duck stuffed inside a turkey. We’ve had this before, complete with sausage stuffing, and it was one of the best Thanksgivings so far. Keep in mind that Tur-Duc-Hens are boneless and with three birds in one, there is a ton of meat. In fact, we bought extra to-go containers that year so our guests could help us dispose of all the extras.

The most interesting source of turkeys I heard about this year came to me via Stephanie Rosenbaum Klassen. The Sonoma County 4-H Heritage Turkey Project is a collaboration between 4-H and Slow Food Russian River. Part of a global network with over 100,000 members in 150 countries, Slow Food, through a “vast volunteer network of local chapters, youth and food communities, we link the pleasures of the table with a commitment to protect the community, culture, knowledge and environment that make this pleasure possible.” Their international mission is “good, clean and fair food for all.” This local project offers heritage turkeys bred and raised organically right here in Sonoma County by our 4-H youth. Ordering these turkeys supports our local 4-H, organic farming and keeps heritage breeds as a viable option. Turkey pick-up is Tuesday, Nov. 26, and Wednesday, Nov. 27, in the Sebastopol area. Visit slowfoodrr.org/projects/heritage-turkeys/ for more info.