SF Beer Week events in Sonoma County

February is a good reason to celebrate beer when the annual SF Beer Week (SFBW) returns with a range of beer-centric bottle shares, private releases, games and food-and-beer pairings throughout the Bay Area planned from Feb. 7 to 16. Highlights around the Bay Area include a Celebration of Craft hosted by the California Craft Brewers Association at the Trumer Brewery (Feb. 15) and Barrel Aged Beer Fest (Feb. 8) in the East Bay.

This year, a number of Sonoma County brewers will host special SFBW releases and events, giving local beer fans the full experience without leaving the county.

First, pick up your Beer Passport in Santa Rosa to collect stamps and prizes. Passports are available at Wilibees (Santa Rosa and Petaluma locations), Brew Coffee and Beer House, Belly Left Coast Kitchen and Taproom, Trail House, and the California Welcome Center in Santa Rosa. (visitsantarosa.com/beerpassport)

Saturday, Feb. 8

Seismic Brewing Company features Wellness Saturday. Tour West Sonoma County by bike and finish with a tasting at the Seismic taproom in the Barlow, Sebastopol. Check out Seismic’s special SFBW Belgian Golden Ale release, Stormquake, after the ride. Seismic teams up with NorCal Bike Sports to offer bike maintenance and demos, and food served by Street Side Asian Grill. Check in to the Seismic taproom at 9 a.m. and bring your own helmet (6700 Sebastopol Ave., Sebastopol)

Fogbelt Brewing celebrates its sixth anniversary at the Santa Rosa taproom featuring live music, a pig roast in the parking lot, and new beer releases like Godwood Triple IPA, Painkiller Cocktail IPA and Promised Land Fluffernutter Pastry Stout, a collaboration with Modern Times. Shuttles provided. (1305 Cleveland Ave., suite A, Santa Rosa.)

Take your beer senses to the next level with AltBrau Collaboration beer celebration at Shady Oak featuring an aged American saison, spontaneous-fermented golden ale and the berry-forward Frail Vine blend. Shady Oak will also pour its newest IPA along with a number of aged and wild ales. (420 1st St., Santa Rosa.)

Parking Lot Palooza hosts a beer garden at Steele and Hops with live music, new beer releases and tacos. (1901 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa.)

Sunday, Feb. 9

Test your Disney Trivia knowledge at Seismic Brewing Company over new beer releases. (6700 Sebastopol Ave., Sebastopol.)

Monday, Feb. 10

Double Double IPA annual can release and other IPA tastings abound at Third Street Aleworks. (610 Third St., Santa Rosa.)

Drink beer and make Valentine’s Day cards at Seismic Brewing Company, featuring beer and local Volo chocolate pairings like candied orange peel served with coffee oat stout, Mexicali chocolate with bourbon barrel-aged stout, and dark milk chocolate with fig, hazelnut and almond paired with bourbon barrel-aged oat stout. (6700 Sebastopol Ave., Sebastopol.)

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Beerhemian Rhapsody Lager Release Party. We’re looking forward to this Czech-style lager with live music at Third Street Aleworks. (610 Third St., Santa Rosa.)

Play bingo in your “Star Wars” costume at Seismic Brewing Company’s Star Wars Loteria, featuring barrel-aged releases and other fresh beer release. “Star Wars” costumes encouraged. (6700 Sebastopol Ave., Sebastopol.)

Friday, Feb. 14

HenHouse Brewing’s Super Stoked is a pale ale series that highlights a single variety of hop released throughout the year. This Valentine’s Day, HenHouse releases a Super Double IPA with Stoked on You! – a beer featuring all of the single hops used throughout the year in the Stoked series: Centennial, Belma, Simcoe, Mosaic, Amarillo and Citra. (Palace of Barrels, 1333 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma.)

Sample sour beer releases from the Rare Barrel, Cascade, Anchorage, Cleophus Quealy, Local, Brouwerij De Brabandere and the Good Beer Coat at Windsor’s Barley & Bine Beer Café. (7765 Bell Road, Windsor.)

Saturday, Feb. 15

Enjoy a bacon and beer pairing at Fogbelt with Atlas blonde ale, IPA and Hyperion red ale and featuring bacon-infused tacos, jalapeno poppers, pork belly slab and bacon s’mores. (1305 Cleveland Ave., suite A, Santa Rosa.)

Sunday, Feb. 16

Recover from SFBW with Beer Yoga at 10 a.m., Steele and Hops. (1901 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa.)

Sample Stouts and Smoke at HenHouse Brewing Co.’s Santa Rosa taproom featuring barbecue from Comacho’s, and rare and aged stout beer tastings. (322 Bellevue Ave., Santa Rosa.)

We were able to pre-sample Stumptown (Guerneville)’s SFBW release, Lowlander, a Scottish ale with a bright and caramel-forward malt grain base, light hops and a medium body that is worth a trip to the brewery on the banks of the Russian River. Stumptown’s head brewer, Manu Mussen, a certified beer judge, has studied and brewed beer in the UK and Germany, and knows his way around a good roasted malt like those featured in this grainy-sweet Scottish release. (15045 River Road, Guerneville.)