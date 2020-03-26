Restaurant specials to lure back customers

The list of Petaluma restaurants that have changed their status to delivery or pick-up only, or that have temporarily closed is long. Check the Petaluma Foodies Facebook page or Petalumadowntown.com/were-still-here- for an updated list.

A few restaurants are offering specials during the shutdown. Street Social is offering entry into a $200 gift card drawing for all those who order take-out meals through March 31.

Several restaurants are offering family meal options, including Beyond the Glory, Pub Republic, Stockhome, and Estero Café in Valley Ford.

Petaluma Market may have closed down their hot-food-bar but they continue to offer similar daily lunch plate specials and are posting their announcements to Petaluma Foodies each morning.

Petaluma Pie Company is offering bulk frozen pies, which certainly beat the hordes of low-grade frozen burritos currently taking up space in our freezer.

Butcher Crown Roadhouse is offering 20% off to restaurant workers and Kinka Sushi are offering 30% off to healthcare workers. Mariposa and Basin Robbins both offer ice cream delivery and Wilibees is working on booze delivery as we speak.

LALA’s Jam Bar is also offering free delivery, which a great way to stock up on locally made snacks and great jams. If you have been wanting to try Quinua’s great Peruvian food, this is a great opportunity because Juan and his family are offering free delivery on advance orders.

Bert’s Desserts and Golden State Pickle Works, who share a commercial space on Lakeville, are still planning their Easter sale, with orders taken from March 25 through April 7, for pickup on April 8-10. Although their shop is closed, the Bagel Mill is taking orders for four dozen bagels or more, with two days’ notice.

Many of our local restaurants were front and center feeding fire evacuees and first responders, while others are regular supporters of our many local nonprofits. These are the restaurants that help make our community what it is and in these tough times, deserve the benefit of our support.

Alcohol restrictions eased

One big change in the past week is the easing of restrictions on how and what types of booze restaurants can sell to go. As long as a customer purchases food to-go, they can also purchase sealed bottles of wine and beer. (No hard alcohol.)

The Alcohol Beverage Control has now gone a step further, allowing restaurants to sell beer, wine and cocktails in customers’ home-brought containers, so long as they have a lid, without a straw hole, are kept closed and stored outside the driver’s reach during the drive home, and are part of a food purchase. So, you can now order your favorite margarita with that burrito or beer with that pizza.

That said, several of our favorite beer buying spots remain open, so there is no need to panic and start stockpiling. Charley’s Wine Country Deli and Wilibees are currently open for business and TAPS is offering any and all of their beers to-go in your containers. Dempsey’s is also open and is offering 32-ounce Crowlers, which is an extra-large can and sealed for freshness, giving a Crowler more time in your fridge before going stale, which for a well-kept growler is usually no more than a week.

Senior special delivery

Petaluma Food Taxi (772-9007) announced delivery fees will be waived for anyone over the age of 60. Additionally, PFT extends those free deliveries to grocery, pharmacy and other errand runs for people over 60. And PFT offers true no-contact deliveries with a drop-off, followed by a call or text to let you know your food is on your doorstep.