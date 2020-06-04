Adobe Road winery races open, and other Petaluma food news

Adobe Road Wines and founder/co-owner Kevin Buckler never do anything halfway, thankfully. Because of the new requirement that wine tasting rooms also offer food for guests, Kevin didn’t just reopen the regular downtown tasting room. He contracted with Ayawaska SF for food and opened up the future riverside location as an interim tasting room. Because of Adobe Road’s close affiliation with Kevin’s Petaluma based The Racing Group, they have access to race day tents and trailers which transition perfectly for an open-air tasting room.

A great preview of the future Petaluma waterfront location, reservations are required, in large part because food arrangements need to be made online at adoberoadwines.com. “Your unique tasting experience will include two souvenir logo glasses with purchase of any bottle, plus the tasting fee. ($35 non-members, $20 members). One tasting fee will be waived per $100 wine purchase.”

New to the neighborhood

Ambrosia Indian Cuisine is the latest newly opened eatery to enter the mid-SIP restaurant scene here in Petaluma. Many might ask why open now, but we diners have to keep in mind that we never know what is going on behind the scenes with leases, permits, etc. Anyway, the long wait is over as Ambrosia has opened at the corner of Petaluma Boulevard North and Payran Street, in the former Mike’s burger location.

Although I missed it, they had a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Petaluma Area Chamber of Commerce on Monday, June 1, and are now open for regular take-out and delivery. It appears Ambrosia is the sister restaurant to Taj Grill in Vallejo, which according to Taj’s website is “a cornerstone in the Vallejo community and has been recognized for its outstanding Indian cuisine, excellent service and friendly staff.” This certainly sounds promising. And something exciting on the vegan front is that Taj is known for its “All-Vegan Night Buffet” dinners. Maybe they can be convinced to offer the same thing periodically for our local vegan crowd.

Ambrosia’s website proclaims to be “a progressive Indian Cuisine Restaurant where we bring you the regional Indian flavors brought to life using fresh local produce.” As with most international cuisine, it is great to see our local restaurants integrate our locally available fresh flavors to their traditional recipes. For hours and menus, visit ambrosiaindiancuisine.com.

Coming Up

War Wagon BBQ’s fundraiser for the Petaluma Active 20-30 Club is quickly approaching with the order deadline being June 8 for pick-up on June 14 between noon and 2 p.m. at the Maselli & Sons Hardware north parking lot (519 Lakeville St.). War Wagon is putting on this fundraiser in order to help the 20-30 Club make up for the loss in donations after canceling the Ribs for Kids fundraiser normally held in June. The pre-order menu is $40 for a rack of ribs, smoked mac-n-cheese and cowboy beans, which is enough to serve four people. All proceeds benefit local youth.

Small bites

A stalwart for both contactless pick-up and delivery through SIP, Butcher Crown Roadhouse recently announced the reopening of its back patio, which is one of our favorites in town. It is simple, comfortable and relaxing and on Thursdays, from noon to 3 p.m. is reserved for seniors only, to offer a little more safety to those who have been cooped up longest and who may be looking for some good food away from home. Due to limited seating, reservations are recommended. With lagging sales, many local shops are trying to get creative but for Leslie Goodrich and her LALA’s Jam Bar (720 E. Washington), carrying local products is a natural fit. Along those lines, she has turned her back room into a local Sonoma County artisan food and gift room. Her list of purveyors is expanding every day but so far she is carrying Marposa Ice Creamery bars and pints with new flavors each week, Wm Coffield cheddar cheese, LALA’s Petaluma Olive Oil, Angel’s garlic mustards and salsas, Barber Cellars chocolate zinfandel sauce, Handsome Carver’s nut butters, Petaluma Toffee Company, River Road fig and lemon balsamic vinegar, Bernie’s Organic Apple Cider and Apple Cider Vinegar, PURE raw honey and Zoe’s salamis. And of course, LALA Jams, as always.