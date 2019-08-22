8 food-and-drink events to wrap up summer in Petaluma
After its huge success the first time around, the Bruschetta Bar will return to The Block – Petaluma this Friday, Aug. 23, from 4 to 9 p.m. as part of a special vendor food pop-up event. The menu is $13 for a choice of any three mix-and-match bruschettas, which include original tomato, bacon apple, artichoke, apple brie, roasted pepper and prosciutto. Bacon can be added to any for an additional $1. They also offer a grub bowl of crispy Brussel sprouts and fried potatoes with aioli for $8. The Block is at 20 Grey St.
This weekend, Aug. 24-25, will be your last chance to sample Sonoma Portworks’ “boozy milkshakes,” made by mixing their DECO port and DUET sherry. Mixed with local ice cream, the DECO has essences of dark chocolate while the DUET has hints of hazelnut. Tasting are complimentary at their 613 2nd St. tasting room, which is open from noon to 5 p.m., Thursday through Monday.
Leghorn Wines of Petaluma will host a wine tasting at Riverfront Café this Saturday, Aug. 24, and on upcoming Saturdays, weather permitting. Tasting start at 11 a.m. and run through the evening, featuring their sauvignon blanc, rose, chardonnay and pinot noir. leghornwine.com
Wind & Rye Kitchen of Penngrove has announced some late fall cooking classes, as well as the annual Fall Equinox Farm Dinner. Thursday, Sept. 5, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. is the “Food & Nutrition for Mood Management” cooking class, offering to help you, “Take control over your mood and anxiety levels in approachable, easy to execute and most importantly delicious ways.” Sunday, Sept. 8 is “Homemade Pizza Like a Pro” from 3-6:30 p.m. and the following Sunday is “Mastering Fried Chicken.” Their big farm dinner is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 22, starting at 5 p.m. with cocktails, snacks and yard games, followed at 6 p.m. by a four-course, family-style dinner featuring Davis Family Vineyards and Chef Daniel Kedan, owner of Backyard Restaurant in Forestville, which has been recognized by the Michelin Guide for its excellent food. windandrye.com
Stemple Creek Ranch, in collaboration with Futurewell, will host the inaugural Wellness Summit on Friday, Sept. 6. This all-day event (overnight camping is an option) is a “fully immersive and elevated experience supporting a consumer-driven movement to help tip the balance towards ensuring better products, practices, and policies in the food system and beyond.” The list of two dozen speakers is a who’s who in the fields of food mindfulness and health and includes Alice Walker and Dr. Regina Benjamin, the former Surgeon General of the United States. Currently, there is a 50% discount for farmers and nonprofit organizations. For more info visit futurewell.co (not .com)
Restaurant news
Wine or Lose Board Game Café has softly opened and the initial reviews are great. They haven’t made any announcements yet regarding a grand opening, wanting the staff to get their feet under them prior to a big hoopla, but are serving food and drink, with standouts like mashed potato spring roll, chicken and waffles and corn fritters. With over 200 board games, Wine or Lose is shooting to be Sonoma County’s premier board game café. They will feature, “American comfort food in a shared tapas-style, with specialty sodas, wine, beer and a vast library of board games. We believe food doesn’t have to be complicated to be good, and great memories are made sharing great food and a fun board game.” The hours, location and menu are at wineorlose.com.