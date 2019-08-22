The North Bay Café, located at 25 Petaluma Blvd. S., next to Peet’s Coffee, has applied for a liquor license and in conjunction with that, has announced that they will now be open for dinner. According to their Facebook page, it is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day, and the signs in front of the shop state that kids eat free on Thursdays and seniors get a buy-one-get-one-free on Fridays starting at 3 p.m. The initial menu posted in the window is simple but classic, with each item served with soup or salad and garlic cheese bread. The entrees are chicken parm fettucine alfredo ($15) (can sub shrimp for $2 more), steak and shrimp scampi ($18), breaded chicken parm spaghetti ($14) and grilled salmon ($16).

Butcher Crown Roadhouse has had a few mechanical glitches over the past week so definitely give them a call before heading over to try one of the new burgers, or the very popular piri piri chicken dishes, street corn and Mariposa ice cream. We stopped in for a relaxing evening on their back patio last week and were able to sample through an excellent beer menu, which is constantly changing to bring in fresh seasonal brews, as well as two of their three new burgers. We have had their burger several times and it is so good that when we heard they were expanding with three more burgers – the Crown, the Roadhouse and the Pancho and Lefty, we knew we had to try them.

All the burgers start with all-natural Angus brisket and chuck, are topped with a house cheese blend of American, cheddar and jack and are wrapped in a delicious bun. The Crown is then additionally topped with griddled Black Forest ham, “chopped ‘n’ grilled peppers and onions” and pickles. The Roadhouse comes with bacon, barbecue sauce and crispy onions. The Pancho and Lefty features Mexican chorizo, grilled and pickled onions, jalapeños, crumbled goat cheese and “Vaquero” sauce. We had tried the Roadhouse and the Pancho and Lefty and would have a hard time choosing between them again because they were both so good. Our vegetarian even raved about the veggie burger, which uses a FieldBurger patty made of barley, carrots, celery and plenty of other healthy ingredients. I took a bite and must admit that it was actually pretty good for being meatless. For the new menu, hours and location, visit butchercrown.com.

Sonoma Pho had an innovative “Lunar” special last Wednesday and Thursday to celebrate the full moon. I am unfamiliar with the possible holiday they were referencing when they listed it as “Vegetarian Days for Prayers for the Good of Health and Life” but all vegetarian meals were 15% off. Additionally, Sonoma Pho has updated their menu to better reflect all the veggie and vegan options they offer. They do not appear to have a website but are active on Facebook, promptly posting new menu items and special events at the Theatre Square location.

The Bagel Mill has been a huge hit since opening a month ago and has finally dialed in their production numbers in order to make sure they aren’t running out within hours of opening, which happened during their first few weeks open. Thankfully, Petalumans are a supportive bunch. However, the Bagel Mill had no idea how many of us kids at heart would jump at the opportunity to try their latest creation, the sourdough bagel dog. It was no wonder that they almost immediately sold out. Not a regular menu item as of yet, owner Glenda Dougherty tells me that she will bring this back as a weekend special in the next couple of weeks, so keep an eye out on the Bagel Mill Facebook page.