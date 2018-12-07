(1 of ) Santa rides his sleigh down Petaluma Boulevard in 1954. In the back, you can see Denton Apperal, Decker's Studio and Mattei Brothers clothing store. SONOMA COUNTY LIBRARY HERITAGE COLLECTION
(2 of ) Christmas decoration on Main Street (now Petaluma Boulevard) some time between 1931 and 1940. SONOMA COUNTY LIBRARY HERITAGE COLLECTION
(3 of ) A 1923 Christmas card from the Petaluma Public Library. (SONOMA COUNTY LIBRARY HERITAGE COLLECTION)
(4 of ) Santa lands in McNear Park in 1948. (SONOMA COUNTY LIBRARY HERITAGE COLLECTION)
(5 of ) Santa parks his "sleigh" outside the Tomasini home at 625 D St. in 1936. (SONOMA COUNTY LIBRARY HERITAGE COLLECTION)
(6 of ) A little girl sits on Santa's lap at Tomasini Hardware on Kentucky Street in 1946. (SONOMA COUNTY LIBRARY HERITAGE COLLECTION)
(7 of ) Christmas tree atop the Poultry Producers grain elevator at 323 E. Washington St,, Petaluma(SONOMA COUNTY LIBRARY HERITAGE COLLECTION)
(8 of ) Volunteers collect donations of toys at the Boys Club of Petaluma in 1962. SONOMA COUNTY LIBRARY HERITAGE COLLECTION
(9 of ) St. Vincent High School's 1945 Christmas pagent. (SONOMA COUNTY LIBRARY HERITAGE COLLECTION)
(10 of ) Christmas at the Healey home in Petaluma in 1923. (SONOMA COUNTY LIBRARY HERITAGE COLLECTION)
(11 of ) Christmas is celebrated in downtown Petaluma in 1915. (SONOMA COUNTY LIBRARY HERITAGE COLLECTION)
(12 of ) A. F. Tomasini Toyland Christmas Float on the Petaluma River in 1930. (SONOMA COUNTY LIBRARY HERITAGE COLLECTION)
(13 of ) Looking south on Kentucky Street in 1953. (SONOMA COUNTY LIBRARY HERITAGE COLLECTION)
(14 of ) SONOMA COUNTY LIBRARY HERTIAGE COLLECTION