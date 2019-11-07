All Petaluma nonprofits are eligible for Festival of Trees grants

The Fabulous Women are gearing up for the annual Festival of Trees, a hometown holiday fundraiser set for Friday, Dec. 6, from 6 to 9 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 7, from 3 to 9 p.m. at the Hotel Petaluma.

“Festival of Trees brings all of Petaluma together to kick off the holidays by celebrating all the things we love in our community: beautifully handcrafted trees, delicious hot cocoa and sweets, snowflakes, Santa, holiday shopping, local music, a glass of wine and holiday cheer while raising thousands of dollars for charity. It is evidence of the power people have when they come together in the name of doing something good,” said Melissa Becker, current president of the Fabulous Women.

In preparation for this annual extravaganza, individuals and businesses artistically decorate dozens of trees, which are auctioned off during the weekend to raise money for local and global charities.

Through Nov. 10, the Fabulous Women will accept grant applications from charities in need of funds for projects or infrastructure. To be considered, nonprofits simply have to email thefabulouswomen@gmail.com and answer three questions. The first: What is the charity’s mission. The second: How does the group serve the community currently. The third: How will the Festival of Trees grant be used to enhance an existing project or further the nonprofit’s mission. Only groups with a federal nonprofit ID number will be considered.

The winners will be announced on the opening night of Festival of Trees by Santa Claus and Petaluma Pete.

For more information, contact Melissa Becker at 782-0123.