Subscribe

Big rig, two cars collide in front of Ernie’s Tin Bar on Lakeville Highway

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 3, 2019, 4:03PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A big rig and two cars collided on Lakeville Highway early Tuesday afternoon, across from Ernie’s Tin Bar.

The collision occurred about 12:45 p.m. in front of the iconic old bar, said owner Ernie Altenreuther.

“Not into the bar, a building across the street,” Altenreuther said. “The old fallen‑down barn across the street. Now there is a big rig on top of it.”

The bar owner saw some of the crash, describing how one driver in a car pulled out in front of an approaching big rig. They collided and then a second car became involved.

The extent of injuries wasn’t clear, Altenreuther said, but hoped they weren’t serious.

Lakeville Highway, an undivided, two‑lane rural route is heavily used and every year multiple fatal crashes occur along the stretch between Highway 37 and the city of Petaluma.

“It’s not as bad as some of the ones we’ve had,” Altenreuther said.

The CHP, Lakeville volunteer firefighters and Petaluma fire were responding. Scant initial information was available but an ambulance also had been called, according to the CHP.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine