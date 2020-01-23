Petaluma plans for energy resiliency

Reeling from October’s power shut offs, Petaluma is reexamining its energy sources ahead of the next fire season, an effort that is forcing the city to step on the gas in creating sustainable energy resiliency.

Just last year the city declared a climate emergency, created the Climate Action Commission and named climate change a top priority, launching a new and comprehensive regime ahead of an unprecedented test of its energy system.

“Our long-term goals over sustainability and the conversation about how to be more resilient in the face of these public safety power shut offs are in lockstep, it couldn’t be more perfect timing,” said City Manager Peggy Flynn. “It’s unfortunate we’re dealing with PG&E shut offs, but they just amplify the need to address resiliency.”

She said the whole city, from the commission level to city council and staff, is joining jurisdictions throughout the county in finding out how to approach resiliency.

An increasingly trending term in the energy world, resiliency refers broadly to the ability to prepare for and withstand significant power disruptions. For Petaluma and many cities in California, this also means incorporating sustainable, carbon-neutral resiliency. State law mandates all electricity be carbon-neutral by 2045, and cities like Petaluma and a few others in Sonoma County are eager to get a head start.

In this push to be more energy prepared, the city is balancing potentially conflicting timelines as it looks to immediately shore up independent energy sources that are also sustainable without the aid of a comprehensive energy action plan. Flynn said although the city is in the early stages of encouraging sustainable energy policies amidst a backdrop of looming power shut offs, she thinks the timing, though inconvenient, pushes the topic to the forefront of public discussion and city agendas.

“There’s very little I know of that the city has done on behalf of resiliency,” said Climate Action commissioner and energy expert Panama Bartholomy. “I think half of this is because the Climate Action Commission is very new and is still getting its footing.”

A Climate Action Commission subcommittee is currently working to draft the city’s climate action and adaptation plan, and early goals include a microgrid pilot, going all electric and requiring solar on new buildings. Commissioners are also scheduled to discuss updating reach codes to include more stringent energy efficiency requirements to minimize greenhouse gas emissions as part of its long-term strategy.

Yet immediate needs remain, and grow more urgent as the calendar again creeps toward fire season.

For a few community members and local climate activists, the city’s recent purchase of diesel generators illustrates how an urgency to create energy reserves safe from the whims of PG&E can potentially run the risk of undermining longer-term goals.

Resident and solar industry professional Ben Peters said the purchase highlights the need for a city-wide energy plan that incorporates its climate action and sustainability priorities, especially as wildfires and weather events cause public safety emergencies for Petaluma.

“I wish our leaders were more proactive and had a vision for the future, and I’m not sure that’s the case today,” Peters said. “Energy resiliency is really a component of a broader energy plan, in the same way you can have a climate action plan, we can have an energy plan, even an energy manager.”