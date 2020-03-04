THE CHALKBOARD: Students speak out in Lions’ contest

Presenting your side is a big theme this election week. That is just what these eloquent students did at the Lions Club Speech contest last month. On Feb. 5, Petaluma Host Lions held the 83rd annual Student Speakers Contest sponsored by the California Lions Clubs to provide students an opportunity for competitive public speaking on a subject of vital interest. Students from area high schools were invited to speak on the topic “Homelessness in California; What is the Solution?” A total of $21,500 in scholarship funds will be awarded to the student who competes and wins all six contest levels. Lily Roberts of St. Vincent High School won the club contest and will compete in the zone contest Monday in Sonoma.

—

Loma Vista Immersion Academy took center stage this past weekend. Marimba Music rocks your soul. Just ask any of the attendees at this weekend’s Green Music Center’s Leap Day Festival event. Local students and teachers from Loma Vista Immersion Academy rocked the house with their outstanding stage performance. The energy, the rhythm, and the excitement of the crowd all contributed to a showcase performance by Petaluma students. Las Cafeteras visited the Petaluma eastside campus earlier in the week and gave the fifth and sixth graders one of the most amazing musical experiences ever, shares parent Aimee Bunting. They taught the young musicians how to write lyrics collaboratively and perform at their best.

—

“Oh the places you will go.” This was the theme all around campuses this week as younger students celebrated the birthday of Dr. Seuss. From wearing red-and-white striped hats, reading aloud, and sharing favorite Seussical messages, students honored the creative author with parties and special art projects honoring the creator of the Cat in the Hat classics.

—

Libraries are for learning. At Petaluma Junior High School, students are using their library resources to prepare for the Petaluma City School District’s 5-Minute Film Festival. The PJHS STEM elective class students are exploring different tools and techniques for film making. Recently, it was stop motion animation as a method to convey their stories. Across the room, the 3D printer is running non-stop as students use the Tinkercad software to design and print their own projects in the library makerspace. Keep up the creativity, Bantams.

—

Ashley Cottingsworth from the Petaluma City School District reported fourth, fifth and sixth graders at McNear Elementary are working on their bird habitat project today. Students have been working with ornithologists and habitat specialists to learn about native birds and select plants that will provide food and a good habitat for them. Today they are finding places for native plants and will begin planting.

—

Mike Watt, longtime local teacher and currently part of the Mary Collins at Cherry Valley School team, was surprised at a recent staff meeting with the news that he has been selected for the Petaluma Area Chamber of Commerce Community Award for Excellence in Education. Watt stated, “I was totally surprised by this, and I am humbled and slightly embarrassed. Thanks to all of you throughout our fine community who do the good deeds.” Such a deserving honor. The event recognizing all our community awards takes place April 2 at Rooster Run Golf & Event Center.

—

On Election Night, guests at the Petaluma Women’s Club heard from Santa Rosa Junior College’s Dr. Jane Saldana Talley and Dr. Catherine Williams as part of the club’s speakers’ series. The presenters shared on election day marking 100 years since women gained the right to vote, they have navigated professional positions with demonstrated success. The update on SRJC’s growth here in Petaluma, including expansion of programs and responsiveness to student needs has created a perfect formula for success in supporting student learning.

(Maureen Highland is a mother and executive director for the Petaluma Educational Foundation. She can be contacted at schools@arguscourier.com)