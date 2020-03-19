Subscribe

These Petaluma grocery stores offer special hours for seniors

KATHRYN PALMER
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
March 19, 2020, 4:39PM
Updated 30 minutes ago

Thinking of doing some early morning grocery shopping? If you’re younger and in relatively good health, you may want to rethink that, as multiple stores in town are setting aside morning shopping times for populations at-risk to the coronavirus.

Here is a list of grocery stores in Petaluma offering special shopping hours for those most vulnerable, mainly those over the age of 60 as well as those who are immunocompromised.

All stores encourage other patrons to respect these special shopping windows in order to encourage social distancing and protect at-risk members of the community.

STORES OFFERING DAILY SHOPPING TIMES:

Petaluma Market:

The store is opening one hour earlier every day for senior citizens and immunocompromised customers, from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Whole Foods:

The store is encouraging seniors and other vulnerable groups shop between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. everyday.

STORES OFFERING SHOPPING TIMES SPECIFIC DAYS OF THE WEEK:

Lucky:

Both locations in Petaluma are setting aside three hours each Tuesday and Thursday mornings for higher-risk populations, from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The company is asking other shoppers to allow seniors, immunocompromised individuals and pregnant women primary access to the stores during this twice-weekly window, according to a press release.

Safeway:

Shoppers falling in the at-risk category are encouraged to visit 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The Petaluma location has also changed its regular operating hours for the time being, now open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. everyday.

Grocery Outlet:

Starting Tuesday, March 24, Grocery Outlet’s Petaluma location will reserve 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays for at-risk shoppers.

Target:

The store is reserving its first hour, from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., every Wednesday for seniors and people with underlying medical conditions, according to its website.

Raley’s in Petaluma is not offering a special shopping hour, however, the chain does provide grocery pickup and delivery services through its website. Starting Saturday, March 21, the company will also begin offering ‘Senior Essentials Bags’ of either $20 or $35 worth of grocery items, more information here.

This list will continue to be updated and is subject to change. If you would like to submit updated business hours for one of the listed grocery stores or information about a grocery store not on this list, please email kathryn.palmer@arguscourier.com.

