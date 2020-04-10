Car hits train in Petaluma

A car hit a slow moving freight train Thursday near downtown Petaluma causing minor injuries to the driver and a passenger and significant damage to the vehicle, according to Petaluma police.

The accident occurred around 8:30 p.m. at a crossing on Lakeville Street near the Hunt and Behrens Feed Mill. The so-called spur track crossing is marked with a sign but does not have crossing arms or lights. Spur tracks connect businesses to the main line and are not used by SMART passenger trains.

The Northwestern Pacific train was traveling southbound around 1 mile per hour, Lt. Tim Lyons said. A flagger was in the street blocking traffic for the train.

The driver of a 2019Volkswagen Golf went around the flagger and clipped the coupling on the train car, ripping off the side of the passenger-side door.

“It looked pretty bad,” Lyons said. “There was moderate damage.”

The passenger complained of getting glass in their face, but injuries were minor and an ambulance was not called, Lyons said.