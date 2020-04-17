Grab your mask: new Sonoma County health order requires them as of Friday

Here is the entire order from Mase, which remains in effect until rescinded:

Do you have your mask? Wearing them outside your home is now mandatory.

A new coronavirus order from the Sonoma County Public Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase went into effect overnight that requires residents to wear a facial covering when going outside of their homes.

“All persons shall wear facial coverings before they enter any indoor facility besides their residence, any enclosed open space or while outdoors when the person is unable to maintain a six-foot distance from another person at all times,” the order states.

The order does not apply when a person is driving alone or with members of their households, unless the windows in the vehicle are lowered to interact with first responders, food service workers, or other persons who are not members of their households.

Face coverings are not intended to protect the wearer from contracting COVID-19, but to prevent the spread of the virus. People have been shown to be infectious up to 48 hours before the onset of symptoms and as many as half of infections seem to occur from asymptomatic people, Mase said.

COVID-19 causes mild respiratory and other symptoms in some people, but dangerous and deadly symptoms in others. There is no vaccine available to protect against COVID-19 and no specific treatment.

As of Friday morning, Sonoma County has confirmed 172 cases of COVID-19 and two people have died. Statewide, 973 people have died and 28,157 had tested positive.

The virus is spread through respiratory droplets that are produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of others who are nearby or can be inhaled into their lungs. It has been shown to attach to surfaces for days and remain viable in the air for up to three hours after the infected person has left.

When properly worn, masks have the potential to slow the spread of the virus by limiting the spread of these droplets, Mase said.

The order states that medical-grade masks, such as surgical masks and N95 respirators be reserved for health care workers and other medical first responders who come into contact with infected people.

Face coverings can be any fabric or cloth that covers the mouth and nose. They can be made using household items including scarves, bandanas, T-shirts, sweatshirts, towels, turtlenecks, or other fabric. They can be sewn by hand or factory-made and can be secured to the head with ties or straps or simply wrapped around the lower face.