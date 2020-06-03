200 march from downtown Petaluma to the police headquarters

A group of about 200 students participated in a peaceful demonstration Wednesday afternoon, starting at Walnut Park in downtown Petaluma and ending on the doorstep of the Police Department headquarters.

It was the second-largest Petaluma demonstration in the past week amid a nationwide explosion of outrage and demands for justice following the release of video showing the death of 46-year-old black man George Floyd by a white Minneapolis police officer.

Nearly all of the protesters Wednesday afternoon wore masks but social distancing was limited, as primarily high school and college-aged youth planted themselves outside the police department on Petaluma Boulevard North.

With brows and foreheads visibly dripping with sweat amid 90-degree temperatures, many hoisted “Black Lives Matter” signs and knelt in front of the police department with fists raised. Several families with young kids joined the student-led demonstration, and chants were oftentimes drowned out by continuous honks of approval from passing cars.

Petaluma resident and recent Casa Grande High School graduate Lillian McCoy, who is black, co-organized and led the group. Many of which were neighbors, classmates and acquaintances. But some, she said, were new faces.

Her grandmother Pamela Grandy, mothers Elizabeth Daye and Tasia McCoy, and on of her sisters all stood close by McCoy as she led chants and shouted at the police to come out and take a knee in solidarity.

Lt. Tim Lyons answered the request, making a brief appearance and kneeling alongside protesters.

McCoy, an accomplished athlete in track and wrestling, said she decided she needed to hold a protest after chatting a few days ago with her best friend about the national unrest.

For a moment while she was kneeling just steps away from the front door of the police department, McCoy buried her face in her hands and started to cry.

“At that moment I was thinking about how hard it is to be black, and when I kneel, I just felt all the power stripped away from me,” McCoy said. “It was hard, and I can’t imagine what George Floyd went through. But I can be there for him in spirit, so I kneel for him today.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

