Larry Tencer, a former Petaluma City Councilman and an insurance agent, died on Nov. 3. He was 75.
Born in New York, Tencer moved with his family at the age of six to California, settling in San Francisco, where his father was a baker.
Tencer married Barbara in 1964, and together they moved to Petaluma with their two young boys, Allan and David. Tencer worked for Southern Pacific Railroad until he received his insurance license. He started his insurance career with Equity Life and then moved on to Farmers Insurance for 29 years.
At the age of 63, he decided to open his own insurance brokerage in Petaluma.
Tencer served on the Petaluma Planning Commission from 1978 to 1984, when he was elected to the Petaluma City Council. He was also a board member of the Petaluma Chamber of Commerce and a member and former treasurer of the Petaluma Golf & Country Club.
In his spare time, he enjoyed playing golf at Petaluma Golf & Country Club, participating in a Leads Group, computers and his sports car.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Tencer, son Allan Tencer, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by son David Tencer.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society for Breast Cancer Research.