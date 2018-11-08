Two newcomers were poised to win seats on the Petaluma Health Care District board in unofficial results after Tuesday’s election.
With all 62 precincts reporting results, Crista Barnett Chelemedos and Gabriella Ambrosi held leads. The top two vote getters win seats, and incumbent Joe Stern trailed Ambrosi by 126 votes.
The district owns Petaluma Valley Hospital and is engaged in negotiations with St. Joseph Health over a contract to manage the hospital.
Barnett Chelemedos, 55, is executive director of a nonprofit that advocates for senior health care and Ambrosi, 62, owns Sequoia Senior Solutions, an in-home care provider.