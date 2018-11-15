Thanksgiving should be a time to relax and enjoy the company of friends and family around a warm and comforting meal. However, hosting Thanksgiving dinner often means major stress from the hours of shopping and chopping and baking and basting. In this modern era of mixed families, many try to fit multiple family celebrations into one day, adding to the time pressure. Then there are those that simply don’t want to tackle the biggest dinner of the year. Luckily, there are multiple options for pre-ordered Thanksgiving meals that taste just as good as grandma makes.

Bellyfull Dinners

Since it launched in 2013, Bellyfull Dinners has been helping busy people keep in healthy meals delivered right to their door. Thanksgiving is one of the business’s bigger endeavors, with meal plans to fit any family’s needs. “The Works,” at $349, includes everything needed to feed a group of up to 15 diners. The herb-roasted turkey comes cooked and carved along with gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, candied yams, cranberry sauce, rolls and chocolate-dipped coconut macaroons. For $69, you can order a dinner for two of turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing and rolls. Extra sides can be ordered a la carte from $36 for a honey-glazed ham, to $6 for a dozen dinner rolls. All of the food comes chilled with heating instructions.

Order by: Friday, Nov. 16.

Delivery on: Wednesday, Nov. 21, between 3-6 p.m.

Contact: 981-8168 or bellyfulldinners.com/thanksgiving

Preferred Sonoma Caterers

A Petaluma staple for more than a quarter century, this business usually focuses on big events, like weddings and fundraisers. But for turkey day, Preferred Sonoma Caterers goes all out with a classic dinner available for purchase. The herb-basted turkey will weigh 12-14 pounds, and are accompanied by celery-sage stuffing, mashed Yukon gold potatoes, brown-sugar-cinnamon yams, tarragon roasted vegetables, cranberry-orange conserve, turkey gravy, dinner rolls and a salad of mixed greens, delicata squash and pumpkin seeds with a pomegranate vinaigrette. The meal, which includes a choice of apple or pumpkin pie, will feed eight to 10 people and costs $215. All items are also available a la carte, from the turkey ($95) to the gravy ($14). Items are picked up cold with heating instructions.

Order by: Sunday, Nov. 18, at noon

Pick up: Wednesday, Nov. 21, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Where: 416 D St.

Contact: 769-7208 or sonomacaterers.com

Sarah’s Eats and Sweets

This deli and bakery has built a solid reputation since opening two years ago, in large part due to its pre-order meals, which range from American to Jewish holiday foods. Thanksgiving is no exception. Look for all the side dishes you need, so you just have to worry about the turkey. There’s sourdough stuffing with caramelized onions, carrots and celery (also available with gluten-free bread) for $22; green bean casserole with mushroom sauce and fried onions for $22, loaded mashed potato casserole with bacon, cheddar and green onions for $24, savory cheddar biscuits for $24 and more. Each dish feeds eight to 10 people, and comes chilled with heating instructions. Those looking for a homemade dessert can find a range from classic apple pie served with a double crust, to roasted pear cheesecake pie to chocolate bourbon pecan pie. Each range in price from $20-$24 for a 9-inch pie.

Order by: Friday, Nov. 16.