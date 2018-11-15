(1 of ) Scorched walls are all that remains of the Treasures from Paradise Antique Shop on Skyway in Paradise.
(2 of ) The Camp Fire consumes the Black Bear Diner at 5791 Clark Road in Paradise on Nov. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
(3 of ) The Black Bear Diner before the blaze. (Google Maps)
(4 of ) Scorched walls are all that remains of the Treasures from Paradise Antique Shop on Skyway in Paradise on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
(5 of ) Treasures from Paradise Antiques and Collectables at 6051 Skyway in Paradise before the blaze. (Google Maps)
(6 of ) Flames consume The Screen & Window Shop as the Camp Fire tears through Paradise, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
(7 of ) Paradise's Screen & Window Shop was located at 7654 Skyway. (Google Maps)
(8 of ) A Jack In the Box destroyed by the Camp Fire is seen on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, near Paradise, Calif. Authorities say the fire burning around the town of Paradise has become the state's most destructive since record-keeping began. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
(9 of ) The Jack in The Box in Paradise at 6729 Skyway. (Google Maps)
(10 of ) Officer Randy Law tends to a rescued horse in front of an ARCO station in Paradise, on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
(11 of ) The ARCO station at 7575 Skyway in Paradise before the blaze. (Google Maps)
(12 of ) Leveled residences at Edgewood Estates mobile home park on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
(13 of ) The Edgewood Estates senior mobile home community before the Camp Fire. (Google Maps)
(14 of ) Firefighters work to keep flames from spreading through the Shadowbrook apartment complex in Paradise on Nov. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
(15 of ) The Shadowbrook Apartments in Paradise before the wildfire. (Google Maps)
(16 of ) Flames consume a Kentucky Fried Chicken as the Camp Fire tears through Paradise, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
(17 of ) The Kentucky Fried Chicken at 6361 Clark Road in Paradise before the fire. (Google Maps)
(18 of ) A sign still stands at a McDonald's restaurant burned in the Camp Fire, Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, in the northern California town of Paradise. (AP Photo/John Locher)
(19 of ) An unscathed McDonalds at 1278 Topsail Road in Paradise before the blaze. (Google Maps)
(20 of ) A cross is among the rubble of the Our Savior Lutheran Church Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. The church was destroyed by the Camp Fire that swept through the area Thursday Oct. 8. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
(21 of ) Our Savior Lutheran Church at 6404 Pentz Road in Paradise before the Camp Fire. (Google Maps)
(22 of ) Medical personnel evacuate patients as the Feather River Hospital burns in the background on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. The hospital was not destroyed by the blaze but was significantly damaged. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
(23 of ) The Feather River Hospital in Paradise before the Camp Fire. (Google Maps)
(24 of ) A sign hangs outside the remains of Paradise Elementary School, which was destroyed by the Camp Fire, on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
(25 of ) Paradise Elementary at 588 Pearson Road before the fire. (Google Maps)