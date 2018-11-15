The Camp Fire is now the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California History, killing at least 42 and destroying more than 7,600 structures and 125,000 acres.

Starting around 6 a.m. Thursday Nov. 8 in a rural part of Butte County, the blaze spread rapidly to consume the trees, homes, businesses, churches, and schools that laid in its path.

In the first 24 hours, the roaring inferno consumed the quiet hamlet of Paradise, nearly obliterating the 18-square-mile town.

The fire continues to rage through Butte County, reminding us in Sonoma County of the October 2017 wildfires that took 24 lives and consumed over 5,300 homes.

Explore our gallery of the landmarks and neighborhoods destroyed by the Camp Fire now and then to see the scale and tragedy of the devastation.