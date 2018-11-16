A pedestrian was struck and killed by a southbound Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit train in Santa Rosa early Friday morning, creating lengthy delays for commuters.

The incident occurred before 6 a.m., according to a Nixle emergency alert and social media posts by the public rail agency. The fatal collision happened at Hearn Avenue and SMART has established a temporary bus bridge between the downtown Santa Rosa station and Rohnert Park to serve passengers while Santa Rosa police and the rail agency investigate.

The death marks the fourth of its kind for the North Bay’s year-old train system, and the second at the Hearn Avenue location in the Roseland area in south Santa Rosa. The prior incident, ruled a suicide, occurred in January when a 64-year-old stood on the tracks and was struck by an oncoming train.

In August, a 72-year-old woman who Novato police said was crawling on the tracks near the Hamilton Station also died by suicide.

Most recently, a 29-year-old man was struck and killed in what Rohnert Park public safety officials said was in an accident as he crossed the tracks at Golf Course Drive while wearing noise-isolating headphones and engrossed in his cellphone.

Two other high-profile SMART train collisions have also occurred in Santa Rosa since the system began operating in August 2017. The first, that October, involved a cyclist wearing headphones who went around the lowered gates at West Steele Lane and was hit and injured, but survived. The second happened in May of this year when a box truck drove through the lowered gate arms and was destroyed by a train traveling at 77 mph.