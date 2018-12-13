s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

A brief history of burgers and bowling in Petaluma

EMILY CHARRIER
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF | December 13, 2018, 10:09AM
| Updated 48 minutes ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

What feels more Americana than a game of bowling, preferably accompanied by a hot dog or basket of fries?

Anthropologists have dated versions of the game back to thousands of years before Christ was born. The game we now play, sometimes known as “candlestick bowling,” can be traced to 1880 in Massachusetts. Here in Petaluma bowling has been available, often alongside deep-fried dishes, since the 1930s.

It began with only two lanes in the basement of the Rendezvous bar at the corner of Washington and Petaluma Boulevard. Then the Croci family built Petaluma Bowling Parlor at 27 Kentucky St., where the Strand Theatre once stood. On opening night, Sept. 30, 1939, mayor Jasper Woodson threw out the first ball, christening the seven-lane venue for years of play.

Even back then, food and drink were an important part of the business model. The newly renovated space boasted a small restaurant with sandwiches and piping hot coffee, which could be delivered right to a customer’s lane.

“A most modern ‘bar’ where only soft drinks and refreshments will be served, has been installed across from the main entrance of the building. There Miss Arnoldine Berri will be in charge. An accomplished bowler, Miss Berri will be on hand at all times to give advice to women playing at the alleys, and when time permits, she will be more than willing to give personal pointers and instruction to beginners,” stated a 1939 Argus-Courier article about the opening of the alley.

The business thrived, quickly outgrowing the space. As bowling exploded in popularity, both as a league sport and as a family activity, the lanes were usually booked and patrons had trouble finding parking in the downtown corridor.

In 1959, John Croci opened Boulevard Bowl at 1100 Petaluma Blvd. S., where the alley still sits today, albeit with a slightly different name. Packed with 20 lanes and 170 parking spots, the Crocis envisioned a family fun center that would also appeal to semi-professional leagues. Of course, such a modernized facility needed an expansive restaurant. The Crocis spared no expense designing an eatery that celebrated the soda shop culture popular at the time.

“The bowlers every whim and want will be catered to, including food and drink,” wrote the Argus-Courier in an April 16, 1959 article. “The alley includes a fountain and grill seating 35 persons and a bar and cocktail lounge with a fireplace that will accommodate another 20 to 25. The concourse is equipped with a standup bar for patrons to watch the action.”

The bowling alley was a major success. Within a matter of years, it was open 24-hours, catering not just to the bowling fanatics, but to bored teens looking for a place to hang out afterhours. As business continued to boom, the Crocis began to carry a lot of weight in the community.

In 1987, Rich Croci was running the family business. Thanks to the popularity of films like Tom Cruise’s 1986 “The Color of Money,” pool halls were all the rage at that moment. Most pool tables were located in bars, and not seen as an appropriate game or place for children. For that reason, the Petaluma City Council prohibited children under 18 from playing billiards. Rich Croci successfully petitioned the City Council to change that ban, which allowed kids to enjoy the pool tables at Boulevard Bowl.

Most Popular Stories
Night on Petaluma street highlights homelessness crisis
Barbara Lee speaks for Literacy
Deal for Petaluma hospital in place
Peeper slipped camera under Petaluma hotel room doors, police say
Petaluma photographer documents migrant caravan

“Police Chief Dennis Dewitt said he saw ‘no loopholes’ in the ordinance and added that ‘pool is a recreational activity that no longer has a stigma attached to it,’” the Argus-Courier wrote in an Aug. 18, 1987 article.

By the 1990s, local schools were taking advantage of this community asset. Casa Grande High School added bowling to its physical education offerings, and some of the elementary schools formed teams that competed regularly. Boulevard Bowl donated pizza parties to the winning teams.

More recently, the business was bought by the Bowlero Corporation, which owns alleys all over the nation. It rebranded the business as Boulevard Lanes, but stayed focused on providing a wide range of food offerings, not to mention a robust bar. Now bowlers order off Laneside Menu and servers bring food right to the lane. Options that range from classics like hamburgers, pretzels and pizza to salads, wraps and specialty cocktails.

Most Popular Stories
Night on Petaluma street highlights homelessness crisis
Deal for Petaluma hospital in place
Peeper slipped camera under Petaluma hotel room doors, police say
No tips, just living wage at Pearl
Gearhead: How to roll away the stiffness after workouts
Sonoma County’s chief economic mover a catalyst for business expansion
Dillon Beach Coastal Kitchen is a salty breath of fresh air
Petaluma photographer documents migrant caravan