County starts over with sale of Chanate complex

Sonoma County supervisors Tuesday took the first step in once again putting a sprawling piece of property in northeast Santa Rosa up for sale, hoping to draw a wider variety of developers by cutting it up into smaller parcels.

The land off Chanate Road will be offered first to designated public agencies or housing sponsors for the development of affordable housing, parks or school facilities, officials said. Those entities will have the option to submit offers to buy the property as a whole 71.62 acres or as three separate parcels.

An appraisal is expected to be completed by January, with a call for proposals from affordable housing developers, schools and cities by February, General Services Director Caroline Judy said.

Those offers will come back to the board by May for consideration in a public meeting, when supervisors will evaluate the offer price against the fair market and appraised values. Certain parcels would be excluded from a potential sale, including a 26-acre plot owned by the Sonoma County Water Agency and a nearly 10-acre parcel with an oak-studded meadow off Beverly Way that will be dedicated for public access and use.

“The mixes and uses of the property will be determined by the city of Santa Rosa,” Judy said. “The Board of Supervisors will only consider the price proposals as submitted.”

State law requires the county to first offer the property for sale to certain government agencies and qualified nonprofits. If that process is unsuccessful, supervisors could once again seek offers from the private sector. The sale could take a year, Judy said.

While the county owns the land, it is located inside the city of Santa Rosa. Any plans to develop the property would first have to be approved by city officials.

A 2016 appraisal ranged from as little as $7 million for the unimproved property to as much as $275.5 million if it was developed with commercial properties and housing.

Meanwhile, measures to prevent vandalism and potential fires at the former hospital and the property cost the county more than $800,000 this fiscal year, according to a staff report. Sutter relocated at the end of 2014 from the aging hospital building on Chanate Road.

In the past 10 years, the county has invested $2.6 million in capital improvements in the 11 aging buildings on the campus while maintenance and utility expenses have tallied approximately $6.3 million, according to a 2017 report.

“The county is really interested in selling this property. The cost obligation is really constricting funds that could be used for other services,” Judy said.

In October, supervisors scrapped a bid to sell the land to a developer who planned to build 867 housing units, a project that would have been one of the city’s largest single housing projects in recent memory. After a lengthy legal battle, a Superior Court judge in July ruled that county incorrectly decided the sale agreement with developer Bill Gallaher was exempt from state environmental review requirements.

Instead of retooling the deal to comply with the judge’s ruling, supervisors directed staff to once again put most of the property up for sale.

“It’s too bad we’re back here but here we are,” said Supervisor Shirlee Zane, who was a champion of the Gallaher project. “We’ve got a lot of land there and it doesn’t help anyone to have that land sitting there.”