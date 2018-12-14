s
County breaking up its fire department to bolster regional agencies

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | December 14, 2018, 8:57AM
| Updated 1 hour ago.
The dismantling of Sonoma County’s 25-year-old Department of Fire and Emergency Services continued this week as the Board of Supervisors shifted two of its key roles — hazardous materials programs and fire prevention — to a different county agency.

Next month, another major division — emergency management — will be broken away from the department and moved more directly under the control of the county administrator.

The moves stem from long-running discontent within the fire services community over a county agency that had little more than an administrative role, overseeing volunteer companies across the region. Its annual budget was $10 million — $2.4 million which went to the firefighting oversight with more than half the money going to department salaries, with many positions filled by retired firefighters already getting a pension .

The troubled department was cast in even more critical light in the aftermath of the 2017 fires, when its top emergency manager revealed that he had ruled out a year beforehand use of Amber Alert-type cellphone messages in the event of a countywide emergency.

The manager was reassigned early this year and later retired.

“What was created obviously hasn’t been working,” Board of Supervisors Chairman James Gore said.

“It was highly criticized and couldn’t respond to that criticism. I believe in progress, not in attitudes or egos ... I want to see progress. That should be our ultimate goal.”

Permit Sonoma, the county’s land-use planning, permitting and development agency, will now oversee hazardous materials spill responses and programs aimed at preventing fires in unincorporated areas.

Christopher Godley, who was named emergency manager this week after serving in an interim capacity since March, will see his division reorganized under County Administrator Sheryl Bratton’s office.

That will leave only fire operations to be reassigned, a step county officials expect to take this spring, when the remaining 11 volunteer fire companies, scattered around the county shift to new administration.

Among those fire departments set to expand in the shuffle is Gold Ridge, whose officials are negotiating with the county to take over administration of six volunteer companies.

The overhaul stems from decades of dissatisfaction among fire officials and numerous studies pointing to the need to modernize the county’s antiquated network of fire agencies, which at their peak numbered about 55.

Many of those entities have struggled financially, especially those dependent on volunteer firefighters, whose ranks have thinned amid demographic changes affecting rural residents and ever-higher training requirements and costs.

The county started its department in 1the 1993, with an aim ofto improvinge emergency response in rural areas by giving support and training to a then-heartier volunteer firefighting force. The county provided support with property tax money from each jurisdiction, but withheld any general fund money to bolster fire services.

Numerous fire officials complained that the support for volunteer companies was insufficient, with many relying year to year on money raised through pancake breakfasts and barbecues.

The county department also suffered from a revolving set of leaders and directions from the Board of Supervisors.

After another review calling for changes, supervisors in the past few years stepped up support for fire services, not just volunteer companies.

They acknowledged recommendations from veteran fire commanders that a full revamp would have the county exit the firefighting arena, except for ongoing financial aid.

“Good work begets more good work,” Gore said in an interview. “This is a check point. I have no desire to claim this as a victory. We have so much more to do in fire and emergency services in the county.”

In another significant step in the effort to improve the firefighting system, supervisors Tuesday also approved transferring about $108,000 in property tax money for fire services collected in Knights Valley and Franz Valley to the Geyserville Fire Protection District.

The money will shift once the fire district annexes the Knights Valley Volunteer Fire Company — a move expected to undergo official review in February, said Geyserville Fire Chief Marshall Turbeville.

The agreement to transfer revenue from property taxes was seen as a wider signal to fire officials that supervisors are committed to delivering money to agencies seeking to consolidate.

“I can’t overstate how important it is. It’s the first tax transfer agreement in recent history;, in my mind it’s a proverbial break in the dam,” Gore said.

“Now that we’ve taken first steps to support consolidation and cooperation for the sakme of increased efficiencies to improve fire service delivery, it’s going to create a scrum amongst other agencies to follow suit.,”

While the money isn’t much, Turbeville said the fire district will employ it more efficiently than the county.

Plans include placing a paid firefighter in Knights Valley a few days a week.

The remote, picturesque valley is tucked away between Geyserville and Napa County and currently fire response comes from the Dry Creek Rancheria fire agency, with Geyserville and Calistoga fire helping as needed. The area has about 40 calls annually.

The money also will go toward equipment upgrades and eventually remodeling the tiny cinder block station to better house firefighters and perhaps act as a community center, Turbeville said.

“We really think we’re embarking on some really good things for fire services for Knights Valley and Franz Valley,” Turbeville said.

