The ultimate guide to Petaluma’s 2019 crab feeds

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER | December 31, 2018, 10:23AM
| Updated 1 hour ago.
After several years of either delayed or lackluster Dungeness harvests, this year’s coastal crab season started off with a bang, meaning Thanksgiving crab, which is a local tradition for many. Although the crabs are a bit smaller than normal, the thriving number of catches helped fuel an impressive schedule of crab feeds. For many nonprofits, this is the highlight of their fundraising efforts for the year.

When Petaluma says “crab feed” it means all-you-can-eat. This is not the case elsewhere — much to my disappointment, which I discovered a few years back when I attended an East Bay feed, only to be handed one crab, and one crab only.

For those with kids, there are a few feeds that offer discounted youth pricing, although there is also at least one that is 21 and over only, so check your chosen feed’s rules.

It’s best to buy your tickets early, even if you are not sure you can make it. Petaluma is ravenous about Dungies and these feeds sell out fast. It’s better to have extra tickets than to find yourself foreclosed from attending. Besides, these are fundraisers, so whether you end up donating the ticket price or passing them along to a friend, the money all goes to a good cause. Along that train of thought, keep in mind that these fundraisers are put on by volunteers, so be patient and just have a good time. We were at a recent crab feed where seating was incredibly slow, but we took that opportunity to get to know those around us in line. Getting to meet new friends is a big part of Petaluma feeds. Most crab feeds offer raffles tickets, drinks and desserts for a small additional fee, which is worth the cost.

Don’t be bashful about bringing your own equipment. Different feeds offer different accessories, but to play it safe, we bring our own gear, which includes nut crackers, crab forks, crab feed bibs, lemons and butter melters. You can purchase crab feed kits at local stores and seafood shops. We also bring Petaluma Creamery butter for our melters because the feeds usually offer pads of the cheap stuff, which does not do the crab justice. I recommend trying the crab without any butter or dipping sauce, it’s often so fresh and sweet that it doesn’t need anything else.

If a feed is offering booze for the cost of admission, than it is usually acceptable to bring your own beverage, too.

Do-it-yourselfers can buy live crab out at Bodega Bay, or buy the crustaceans already cooked and cleaned at local shops. Although most grocery stores carry Dungies this time of year, some import from up the coast and some sell leftover frozen stock from last year. Because of this, we purchase ours from Petaluma Market (762-5464), Anna’s Seafood (664-5074) or Bodega Bay Oyster Company (876-3010), which is a scenic 20 minute drive west on Bodega Highway from downtown Petaluma. However, no matter where you buy your crab, call ahead to make sure they have some in stock, and inquire about their sourcing. I find try to support our local fishermen.

While nonprofits like Cinnabar Theater, Valley Ford Fire Department and Holy Ghost Hall have already held their annual crab feeds, there are plenty more fundraising feeds on the books for 2019.

Native Sons of the Golden West Nicasio Parlor #183

When: Friday, Jan. 4

Where: Hermann Sons Hall, 860 Western Ave.

Cost: $50 advance; $55 at the door

Reservations required by Jan. 1, for either advanced ($50) or door ($55) tickets. Cocktails start at 6 p.m. with a 7 p.m. dinner of cracked crab, pasta, salad, rolls and a cup of Cajun gumbo. Call Larry Schork at 486-6897, Dan Foppe at 763-1736 or Kristofer Nelson at 332-2376.

Senhor Santo Cristo Society’s Portuguese Crab Feed

When: Saturday, Jan. 12

Where: Petaluma Holy Ghost/Portuguese Hall, 4649 Bodega Ave.

Cost: $50 ($25 for kids ages 6-12)

Dinner is served at 6 p.m. and includes garlic bread, salad, pasta and both hot and cold crab, with wine on the table, followed by dancing from 8 p.m. until midnight. Call Cindy Machado at 762-8521.

Petaluma 7-11 Lions Club

When: Saturday, Jan. 19

Where: Petaluma Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. S.

Cost: $50

No host cocktails at 5 p.m., dinner seating at 6 p.m. with raffles to follow. Petaluma Pete will provide entertainment. No outside alcohol allowed. The Lions primary purpose is to support local organizations, with a special emphasis on those with sight and hearing problems. Tickets are available at brownpapertickets.com or by calling Ron Hammer (763-0564) or John Clithero (765-1245.)

Duhnam School

When: Saturday, Jan. 26

Where: Hermann Sons Hall, 860 Western Ave.

Cost: $55.

Dinner starts at 5:30 p.m., followed by both a silent and live auction. Proceeds directly benefit all the students at Dunham School and Dunham Charter School by providing enrichment programs, including drama, gardening, music and arts. Tickets available at the school office (4111 Roblar Road) or at dunhamsd.org.

Sonoma Marin Italian Club

When: Saturday, Jan. 26

Where: Petaluma Holy Ghost/Portuguese Hall, 4649 Bodega Ave.

Cost: $45 (kids 12 and under are free)

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and dinner starts at 7:30 p.m. and alongside crab will include pasta, salad, bread, wine and ice cream. Tickets must be purchased by Jan. 15 from Jody Corda Buttke (481-4514).

Rancho Adobe Firefighters’ Association

When: Saturday, Jan. 26

Where: Penngrove Community Clubhouse, 385 Woodward Ave.

Cost: $60.

Dinner starts at 6 p.m. with dancing to follow. Tickets are available at the Penngrove Fire Station.

Boys & Girls Club

When: Saturday, Jan. 26

Where: Lucchesi Park Clubhouse, 320 N. McDowell Blvd.

Cost: $75 or $95 with an unlimited beer and wine bracelet.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for the silent auction and photo booth. Dinner is served at 7 p.m., the live auction and crowning of King Crab is at 7:30 p.m., and music and dancing start at 9 p.m. Sponsorship packages are available and include free tickets to the event. bgccsc.org/petaluma-crab or contact Allison Nall at anall@bgccsc.org or 528-7977.

Petaluma High School Athletic Boosters Club

When: Saturday, Feb. 2

Where: Herzog Hall, Gnoss Concourse

Cost: $70

Seating starts at 6 p.m. For tickets and to reserve tables, contact Antionette Butts at 888-8592 or abutts7@yahoo.com.

Pacific Empire Chorus

When: Saturday, Feb. 2

Where: Petaluma Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. S.

Cost: $50 advance ($20 for kids 10 and under); $60 at the door.

Doors opens at 5 p.m. Expect pasta from Pasta King, salad, French bread and homemade desserts. Beer and wine is available for purchase. This crab feed always enjoys several performances by the chorus. Get tickets at pacificempire.org.

Petaluma Woman’s Club

When: Friday, Feb. 8

Where: Petaluma Woman’s Club, 518 B St.

Cost: $50

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for crab, salad, French bread, beer, wine, soda and club’s famous “better than sex” cake. A live auction will follow dinner. Proceeds benefit the club’s historic Brainerd Jones-designed building. Get tickets at pwc-crab-feed.eventbright.com org through the clubhouse (762-4271) or Esther Schau (799-6077).

Sons and Daughters of Italy

When: Saturday, Feb. 9

Where: Lucchesi Park Clubhouse, 320 McDowell Blvd.

Cost: $50

The no-host bar opens at 5:01, sharp, with a huge basket raffle going for $5 for seven tickets. There will also be 50-50 boards with squares selling for $5. Dinner includes crab, salad, pasta, bread, wine and dessert. Tickets must be purchased by Jan. 26 either by contacting Ernie Giono (585-2928 or erng1624@aol.com).

Shoreline Acres Preschool

When: Saturday, Feb. 9

Where: Tomales Town Hall, 27150 Maine St., Tomales

Cost: $45

There are two seatings – 5 to 6:30 p.m. and 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are available at 878-9442, shorelineacrespreschool@gmail.com or on Eventbrite.

Elks Lodge

When: Friday, Feb. 15

Where: Elks Lodge, 2105 S. McDowell Blvd.

Cost: $50-$60 (market rate)

Doors will opens around 6 p.m. Check elks901.org for more details.

Petaluma Holy Ghost Society

When: Saturday, Feb. 16

Where: Petaluma Holy Ghost/Portuguese Hall, 4649 Bodega Ave.

Cost: $50

The no-host bar opens at 3:30 p.m., followed by two seatings for dinner at 4 and 7 p.m. In addition to crab, there will be salad, garlic bread, pasta, table wine, punch and cold marinated cracked crab. They will also offer a Portuguese-style donut called filhos, which are $5 for a half-dozen. Music and dancing starts at 8:30 p.m. For tickets, call Mary Machado at 762-4995.

Penngrove Social Firemen

When: Saturday, Feb. 16

Where: Penngrove Community Clubhouse, 385 Woodward Ave.

Cost: $50

Doors open at 5:45 p.m. with dinner served at 7 p.m. Tickets will be available at either penngrovesocialfiremen.org or JavaAmore Café (10101 Main St, Penngrove).

Rotary Club of Petaluma

When: Friday, Feb 22

Where: Petaluma Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. S.

Cost: $65

A no-host bar opens at 6 p.m. with dinner starting at 7 p.m. This one includes crab, salad, pasta, French rolls and ice cream for dessert. There will also be super raffle where people can win up to $8,000, with a total of $11,000 in winning being handed out throughout the night. Tickets go on sale in January at petalumarotary.org, with tickets available at the door, if there are any left after the advance purchases.

Waugh School

When: Saturday, March 2

Where: Lucchesi Park Clubhouse, 320 N. McDowell Blvd.

Cost: $65

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for crab, salad, pasta and bread, with a silent and live auction, plus dancing, all to benefit the art, music, library and tech programs in the Waugh School District. This feed is only open to those 21 and up. Ticket go on sale Jan. 10 at wise4waugh.org/crabfeed/.

Heidrun Meadery

When: Sunday, March 3

Where: Heidrun Meadery, 11925 State Route 1, Point Reyes Station

Details are still being worked out for this one as tickets will not go on sale for another month, and are available to club members before the general public. If their excellent mead was not reason enough, being at the top of the list for this crab feed certainly is a great bonus to membership. Matthew Elias and Laine Ayre of the Bodega food truck will be running the kitchen at this feed. In the past, tickets have been roughly $85 with seating at 1 p.m., but look to heidrunmeadery.com for more info.

