The ultimate guide to Petaluma’s 2019 crab feeds

After several years of either delayed or lackluster Dungeness harvests, this year’s coastal crab season started off with a bang, meaning Thanksgiving crab, which is a local tradition for many. Although the crabs are a bit smaller than normal, the thriving number of catches helped fuel an impressive schedule of crab feeds. For many nonprofits, this is the highlight of their fundraising efforts for the year.

When Petaluma says “crab feed” it means all-you-can-eat. This is not the case elsewhere — much to my disappointment, which I discovered a few years back when I attended an East Bay feed, only to be handed one crab, and one crab only.

For those with kids, there are a few feeds that offer discounted youth pricing, although there is also at least one that is 21 and over only, so check your chosen feed’s rules.

It’s best to buy your tickets early, even if you are not sure you can make it. Petaluma is ravenous about Dungies and these feeds sell out fast. It’s better to have extra tickets than to find yourself foreclosed from attending. Besides, these are fundraisers, so whether you end up donating the ticket price or passing them along to a friend, the money all goes to a good cause. Along that train of thought, keep in mind that these fundraisers are put on by volunteers, so be patient and just have a good time. We were at a recent crab feed where seating was incredibly slow, but we took that opportunity to get to know those around us in line. Getting to meet new friends is a big part of Petaluma feeds. Most crab feeds offer raffles tickets, drinks and desserts for a small additional fee, which is worth the cost.

Don’t be bashful about bringing your own equipment. Different feeds offer different accessories, but to play it safe, we bring our own gear, which includes nut crackers, crab forks, crab feed bibs, lemons and butter melters. You can purchase crab feed kits at local stores and seafood shops. We also bring Petaluma Creamery butter for our melters because the feeds usually offer pads of the cheap stuff, which does not do the crab justice. I recommend trying the crab without any butter or dipping sauce, it’s often so fresh and sweet that it doesn’t need anything else.

If a feed is offering booze for the cost of admission, than it is usually acceptable to bring your own beverage, too.

Do-it-yourselfers can buy live crab out at Bodega Bay, or buy the crustaceans already cooked and cleaned at local shops. Although most grocery stores carry Dungies this time of year, some import from up the coast and some sell leftover frozen stock from last year. Because of this, we purchase ours from Petaluma Market (762-5464), Anna’s Seafood (664-5074) or Bodega Bay Oyster Company (876-3010), which is a scenic 20 minute drive west on Bodega Highway from downtown Petaluma. However, no matter where you buy your crab, call ahead to make sure they have some in stock, and inquire about their sourcing. I find try to support our local fishermen.

While nonprofits like Cinnabar Theater, Valley Ford Fire Department and Holy Ghost Hall have already held their annual crab feeds, there are plenty more fundraising feeds on the books for 2019.