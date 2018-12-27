That nip in the air means it’s the time to revel in warm spices, which can often be enjoyed with tart fruit tastes. There’s something about the bite of cinnamon with a crisp apple or toasty nutmeg paired with a bright citrus that just screams holiday. Add a dash of bourbon or a finger of whiskey, and let the celebratory season screams out of that sidecar glass. So if you need an adult beverage to bolster you along while shopping downtown, here are three that go heavy on the holiday flavor.

Harvest Sidecar

Where: Seared, 170 Petaluma Blvd. N.

Cost: $13

This drink looks like a Marie Antoinette glass full of holiday cheer. The dark cinnamon rim provides a warm waft as you lift the glass. The drink includes heirloom apple-infused brandy, lemon, agave, apple bitters and a sprinkle of cinnamon. The warm alcohol tones mixed with the spices and vivid fruity notes makes for an apple pie-inspired flavor. Don’t miss out on eating the garnish, either, the cinnamon-dusted apples are a treat for the taste buds.

Cranberry-Quince Berliner Weisse

Where: The Parlor at the Hotel Petaluma, 205 Kentucky St.; or Petaluma Market, 210 Western Ave.

Cost: $7

For those who aren’t fans of mix drinks but are adventurous with beers, consider this seasonal holiday sour. Made by North Coast Brewing Co. in Fort Bragg, this tart brew tastes nothing like your average beer, but more like a cranberry cider. The perfumed quality of the quince has long been used in beverages, particularly those made in late fall when the fruit is ripe. Grab a glass and enjoy it in front of the festooned fireplace at the Hotel Petaluma.

Solstice Mule

Where: Brewsters Beer Garden, 229 Water St.

Cost: $11

While the Harvest Sidecar at Seared had a distinct apple pie flavor, this one is all apple cider. Vodka infused with cinnamon and apple is mixed with apple brandy, lemon, ginger and soda for a delightful blend of winter favorites. While enjoying this seasonal special, be sure to cozy up with a seat by one of the many heaters at this outdoor eatery.