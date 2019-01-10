Is Starbucks moving in across from the Phoenix?

Restaurant news

Taps has an ever-changing food menu to go along with its around-the-world tour de force of beers on tap. Often mistakenly written off as simple pub grub, Chef Abe and staff come up with new specials each Thursday night, which usually only last two or three days, so that ingredients are fresh and don’t go to waste. All are creative and often include suggested beer pairings, sometimes even incorporating beer as an ingredient, such as the Scotch broth and chocolate pudding from last year’s Robert Burns Dinner, both of which incorporated Traquair House Ale. Or the Berry Beer Float, highlighting Allagash’s Pick Your Own Berry Wild Ale, topped with ice cream and fresh berries.

Chef Abe also has the chops to put together dishes that give white-tablecloth restaurants a run for their money. One such dish was the recent duck confit (a duck-fat braised duck leg and thigh served over a polenta cake, topped with brown butter asparagus, fried parsnips and cara cara orange demi-glaze), which at $18, blew us away for both flavor and value.

The current main menu changes have and excellent smoked brisket sandwich replacing the pulled pork, and shredded chicken sliders taking over for the pesto chicken sandwich.

The Shuckery has added a new menu and hours for lunch on Saturday and Sunday, from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., after which dinner service begins. The lunch menu has salads and appetizers like ceviche, trout and avocado mousse, market fish tostados and one of the best clam chowders around. Don’t worry, you can still find favorites like their fish and chips; popcorn shrimp and chips; plus a killer fish sampler with shrimp, rock cod and scallops baked with herb butter or beer batter.

Small bites

Brewsters now offers a “when it rains, we pour” special. Whenever it is actively raining and a guest mentions this special, they will receive half-off all draft beers. This past Sunday’s rain not only brought half-off drafts, but also saw $1 wings all day long.

Beyond the Glory is going along like gangbusters, having just opened a couple weeks ago, with the official grand opening this week on Jan. 9. They also just introduced happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m., with a “late night bites” menu from 8 to 10 p.m. Sunday thru Thursday, and 9 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

El Roy’s will take over the space in front of the Petaluma Fairgrounds vacated by the El Dorado taco truck. I will miss the wide selection of fish and shrimp tacos offered by El Dorado, however, El Roy’s is a local favorite for good reason.

Alfredo’s is finally expanding into the space next door, which will add a lot of much needed room their cramped but always crowded dining room. I have not visited since writing about their opening a couple years ago but continue to hear only good things about their food.

Rumor has it

Starbucks is looking to open their next drive-thru and sit-down location on the northwest corner of Washington and Keller, across from the Phoenix Theater and Volpi’s, in the old Westamerica Bank location. I would guess that one of the main attractions for this new location is the fact that it has a built-in drive-thru. With the city’s moratorium on new drive-thrus, this location seems like a no-brainer, especially considering that the location at the corner of Lakeville and South McDowell is one of their busiest on the West Coast. Those with traffic and pedestrian safety concerns should check the city’s website to see how to go about voicing those concerns to the powers that be.