Before Jack came along, John and Angi Busick had heard about Down syndrome only as an abstract condition that other families dealt with. Then, nine years ago, Jack Busick was born with Down syndrome and the couple became experts on the common genetic disorder that occurs in one out of every 700 births in the U.S.

After the Busicks learned how to care for a child with Down syndrome, Jack, who will be 10 in October, is thriving in public school and enjoys playing baseball. The parents have become advocates, raising awareness and money to fund programs that educate and improve the lives of people with Down syndrome and their families.

“I didn’t know what Down syndrome was until my son was born,” said John Busick, a Petaluma resident. “That’s what sparked our involvement.”

It was the Busicks who provided the spark to organize the North Bay community of families caring for someone with Down syndrome. After joining the support group, they helped take it to the next level, creating the nonprofit Down Syndrome Association North Bay.

From that organization came the Voices for Down Syndrome Gala, an annual fundraiser that will celebrate its 5th anniversary in March.

“It’s a pretty cool event,” John Busick said. “It raises significant awareness.”

It also raises significant funds — nearly $1 million to date — for programs such as a family camp, and the Miracle League North Bay, which is constructing a baseball field for children with disabilities at Lucchesi Park. The ballpark is slated to open in April, and Jack Busick will be among the first Miracle Leaguers to take the field, with his father as his coach.

“I’m excited to be coaching my son,” John Busick said. “He’s doing really well.”

Jack also had leukemia early in his childhood, but has been in remission since 2013. He is nonverbal and attends Sonoma Mountain Elementary School with the help of an aid.

“He’s living a normal childhood,” John Busick said. “Like any kid, he wants to be treated like anyone else.”

The Voices for Down Syndrome Gala, which usually sells out, will be March 23 at the Petaluma Elks Lodge. The event begins at 5 p.m. with a cocktail reception, followed by a wine-paired dinner from Lombardi’s Catering and Mauritson Wines, silent and live auctions, and dancing. The gala will honor advocates and people with Down syndrome who have made significant contributions toward raising awareness.

The keynote speaker will be Andrew “Bob” Harris, thought to be the first person with Down syndrome to climb the Grand Teton, a challenging peak in Wyoming. He will talk about how “having Down syndrome doesn’t stop you from doing anything,” John Busick said.

Many people have misconceptions about Down syndrome until they meet someone with the condition, which is why the gala is so informative, he said.

“People with Down syndrome are not suffering from the condition,” he said. “It’s not sad, we’re happy our son is who he is, although there are definitely some inherent challenges.”

