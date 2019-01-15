(1 of ) Beer Baron: Jeff from Santa Rosa recommended this downtown eatery. Pictured here is the restaurant's bacon burger. (Yelp)
(2 of ) The Brass Rabbit: Shane recommends this Healdsburg spot. In particular, adding some "slow cooked onion, garlic aioli, bacon, white cheddar," is a good bet. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat, file photo)
(3 of ) Zazu Kitchen + Farm: This place has the go-to burger for Pam and Larry Willis, who own The Gables Wine Country Inn in Santa Rosa. "It is lean beef with bacon ground into it, caramelized onions, Fiscalini cheddar cheese and a great bun," they wrote. (Chris Hardy, file photo)
(4 of ) Ozzie's: A few different reader's mentioned Ozzie's, including Mike from Cotati, who swears by Ozzie's being the best. "Not too many places give you your choice of a side with your burger, and always fresh," he wrote. (Yelp)
(5 of ) Walter Hansel Wine and Bistro: Rene from Santa Rosa says the WHWB Snake River Farm Kobe Burger is delightful. "The Portobello is thinly sliced and sautéed in butter," she wrote. "I love that the chef cooks this quality ground beef to order, if you want medium rare you get medium rare (Every Time!). Local bacon is also an option, and if you are a bacon lover it’s NOT to be missed." (Facebook)
(6 of ) El Coyote: Surprised at seeing this Mexican food truck from Sonoma on the list? Well, they make a mean burger, it seems. "It is just splendid! Not something you'd expect from a mexican place, but I'd say the best burger I've ever had," wrote Juan, who wrote that he lives in Santa Rosa but makes the trip often just for the burgers. (Yelp)
(7 of ) B&V Whiskey Bar & Grille: Allyssa from Sonoma and her husband, Alex, get the best of both worlds at this restaurant on the plaza. "We LOVE B&Vs on the square because they make a tasty vegan burger (I’m the herbivore), and my husband loves the cheeseburger," she wrote. "Both are super good! The vegan burger has an Asian twist and we always get the garlic sweet potato fries." Another reader, Diane, has only one word for the restaurant's Codi Burger: "Yum!" (Yelp)
(8 of ) Northwood Restaurant: A few different readers mentioned Northwood. Jordy from Guerneville said that this spot between Guerneville and Monte Rio has a burger that is "perfection is its simplicity." "Wrapped in paper (because they know it's going to drip), it's unpretentious and straightforward. This is what Jimmy Buffett sings about in 'Cheeseburger in Paradise' (I mean, you know, not literally...). Crisp, cool lettuce, bright and sharp red onions, pickle, your choice of cheese, it's just great." Another reader, Kathleen, also loves the Northwood burger, calling it "awesome." (Yelp)
(9 of ) Thumbs Up Burger and Deli: This Windsor restaurant is a favorite of Healdsburg resident Frances, who often opts for Swiss instead of American cheese. "Besides the price is right. $6.49 for the burger, soft drink and French fries," Frances wrote. (Yelp)
(10 of ) Carmen's Burger: This is where Santa Rosa resident Kathy and her family get their burger fix. " Best bacon cheese burgers," she wrote. (Yelp)
(11 of ) Third St. Aleworks: Courtney from Santa Rosa absolutely loves this place. "My personal favorite is the Aleworks Drive-in however if there is a burger on daily special, I always get whatever it is. Pic is special from Emerald cup weekend, complete with a chicken wing and loaded tots. Third has the best Burger, amazing beer, and the friendliest staff. My home away from home, life in Sonoma county is good," she wrote. (Courtney Chandler)
(12 of ) Amy's: How about a different twist? "I don't eat beef anymore — so it has to be Amy's double w/cheese and onions," wrote Diane, who lives in Rohnert Park. (Yelp)
(13 of ) Superburger: You know this list wouldn't be compete without Superburger. Felicia, who lives in Fountaingrove, loves their veggie burger in particular, The Imposter. Jane from Occidental also mentioned loving the Spring Street Burger with pesto, Jack cheese and bacon. (Yelp)
(14 of ) Kuosheng Chang wraps up a bacon cheeseburger for a customer at Happy Dog in Sonoma in 2013. Art, from Sonoma, said it has been around for years and is a community staple. "I supposed its the well seasoned flat top that adds to the flavor of their double cheese hard roll with bacon," he wrote. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(15 of ) Mike’s at the Crossroads, Cafe Salsa: Cotati resident Wendy said both of these places have amazing burgers. Kevin from Santa Rosa loves the Cotati Jam. Another reader, Amy, also loves the Mike's Burger, recommending anyone go there. Here are some from Mike's. (Facebook)
(16 of ) The Casino: This Bodega spot has the "best burger in Sonoma County by far," according to Stacie. (Yelp)
(17 of ) Rocker Oysterfellars: This Valley Ford dining spot made the top of Bodega resident Che's list. "Home made baconnaise, thickest juiciest burger around, and great cocktails to boot!" (Yelp)
(18 of ) Cloverdale Ale Company's Ruth McGowan Brewpub: Phil says his local bar/restaurant has the best burger in the county. ((BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat, 2011)
(19 of ) Azalo: Doug Quick of Santa Rosa swears by the meaty, juicy burgers at the Rohnert Park spot. "I think their burgers are the best I've had in this county," he wrote. (DULCE N./ YELP)
(20 of ) Hole In The Wall: Marla K loves the burger at this popular Sebastopol spot. (CINDY C/ YELP)