s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Coast Guard families hit hard by shutdown

MATT BROWN
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF | January 17, 2019, 8:23AM
| Updated 2 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

Rocky Cole normally commutes from Petaluma to Yerba Buena Island in San Francisco Bay, where he works as an intelligence analyst in the U.S. Coast Guard. Retired from 16 years active duty in the Coast Guard, the civilian employee has found himself with more time on his hands while furloughed due to the federal government shutdown. He’s also watched his financial resources dwindle as his salary and Coast Guard retirement pay have been frozen.

With a wife and two young children to support and a mortgage on their east Petaluma townhome, Rocky Cole has rediscovered woodworking, crafting decorative flutes in his garage to sell for extra cash online.

“I started working on these. I figured I’ve got to do something to cobble some money together,” he said. “It makes it difficult when you don’t know when you’re going to get paid.”

With about 4,000 employees from Monterrey to Bodega Bay, including a 325-active duty personnel training center at Two Rock and a station at Bodega Bay, the Coast Guard is one of the largest local federal employers. Many Coast Guard families live in Petaluma or Two Rock, according to Lt. Luciana Ganley, a Coast Guard spokeswoman.

As the longest government shutdown in history nears a month, Coast Guard families are especially starting to feel the pinch. The Coast Guard is part of the Department of Homeland Security, and many workers are deemed essential, meaning they are required to work without pay during the shutdown.

One of Rocky Cole’s grown sons is stationed on a Coast Guard cutter in Seattle and has been working as he prepares for a deployment. He wife, Kate Cole, is retired from the Coast Guard. She normally takes care of their two young sons, Iain, 5, and Aiden, 2, but has started looking for part-time work at a grocery store and starting a cat sitting business.

“The worst part about this is the uncertainty of it,” Kate Cole said. “I didn’t think it would go this long.”

Rocky and Kate Cole met in the Coast Guard and were married at Bodega Bay. They moved back to the mainland from Hawaii, where they were stationed, in 2015 and bought a house in Petaluma. Iain attends kindergarten in east Petaluma and is enrolled in a gymnastics class, but the Coles have had to cancel the class to save money.

Other luxuries, like hair appointments, nanny care, dental cleanings and chiropractic visits have all been cut, meaning lost income for those local businesses, an illustration of the trickle-down impact the shutdown has on the economy.

“It’s little things, but it’s in the community,” Rocky Cole said. “It adds up.”

If the shutdown drags into a second month, Rocky Cole said he might have to take out a loan just to pay his mortgage. He said it doesn’t feel like politicians in Washington are acting with enough urgency to end the shutdown.

“It’s not fun, it’s frustrating. You don’t know what’s coming and how to plan for it,” he said. “When the general public starts to feel the pain, then hopefully there will be some political pressure.”

As the credit card debt continues to mount and the family must make sacrifices, Kate Cole said it’s hard trying to explain to her son why he has to stop gymnastic lessons.

Most Popular Stories
Storm floods Petaluma, more rain expected
Petaluma police investigate death of woman found lying in street
Light-filled contemporary home on the market in Petaluma for $739,000
Petaluma’s bathtub art project elicits strong emotions
Coast Guard families hit hard by shutdown

“As a parent, it’s upsetting,” she said. “You have to tell your kids you can’t do these things because there’s no money.”

(Contact Matt Brown at matt.brown@arguscourier.com.)

Most Popular Stories
Storm floods Petaluma, more rain expected
Petaluma police investigate death of woman found lying in street
Petaluma’s bathtub art project elicits strong emotions
Coast Guard families hit hard by shutdown
Light-filled contemporary home on the market in Petaluma for $739,000
Petalumans feel government shutdown’s effects
SMART selects new board chair, eyes expansion in 2019
Giants’ Tim Flannery brings bluegrass band to the Mystic