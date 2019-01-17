The Petaluma Police Department is investigating the death of a woman found Wednesday night lying partially in a street.
Police and firefighters responded at 9:30 p.m. to the report of a person lying on the sidewalk and partially in the roadway at Caulfield Lane and Lakeville Street. The adult female was concious and breathing, but unable to talk, police said.
The unidentified woman did not appear to have any visible injuries or signs of trauma and otherwise appeared to be experiencing an unknown medical issue, police said. The woman was transported to Petaluma Valley Hospital, where her condition deteriorated and she died.
The scene and surrounding area were checked for evidence and nothing suspicious was located, police said. Police did not identify the woman pending notification by the Sonoma County Coroner’s Unit.
The Petaluma Police Department is actively investigating the case and said nothing regarding the incident appears to be suspicious. Anyone who may have observed the incident or the woman is encouraged to contact Officer Sutherland at 778-4372.